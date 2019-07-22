Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, escorts U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, prior to their meeting in Tokyo Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea

2 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Japanese officials on Monday, presumably to discuss a U.S.-led military coalition to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the region.

Japan, whose use of force is limited to self-defense of itself and its allies under its pacifist constitution, is cautious about a military coalition.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated Monday that he wants to learn more about Washington's intentions before deciding if or how Japan can cooperate, hinting that he is not planning to join the effort immediately.

"In order to ease tensions, we hope to make Japan's own effort first," Abe said. "We have to wait until we hear more about what the U.S. is talking about, as we don't have a clear picture of its purposes and other details."

Bolton, after meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday, said they "covered a lot of ground." Asked if they discussed Iran, he did not elaborate but hinted they did.

"We talked about all the issues that confronted us from a national security point of view," he said.

Japanese media said Bolton might also discuss an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea over trade and wartime labor issues.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
It's a love fest beyeeen rightists.

The best thing the Japanese could do is to stay out of Donny's self-inflicted problems.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If America want Japan’s collaborations on the plethora of global challenges they are facing, they

should in return understand and respect Japan’s concerns.

Do what an ally should do, stay out the south korea issue. Japan isn’t even asking for your help, just stay out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

