 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking to ramp up exports to Japan Image: AFP/File
politics

Brazil's Lula, 100-strong business delegation begin Japan visit

0 Comments
TOKYO

Brazil's president starts a four-day state visit to Japan on Monday, accompanied by a 100-strong business delegation as U.S. tariffs push the countries to nurture trade ties elsewhere.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are also expected to discuss the joint development of biofuels ahead of November's COP30 U.N. climate summit in the Brazilian Amazon.

In talks on Wednesday, the leaders will reportedly restate their commitment to free trade following US President Donald Trump's levies on steel and other imports.

"Everyone who was talking about free trade is now practicing protectionism," Lula, 79, said ahead of his departure.

"I think this protectionism is absurd," he told Japanese media.

Brazil is the second-largest exporter of steel to the United States after Canada, shipping four million tonnes of the metal in 2024.

Lula and Ishiba will likely agree to regular leaders' visits and to establishing strategic dialogue on security and other matters, Japanese media reported.

The pair may also affirm the importance of the rules-based international order, a phrase often used to make a veiled dig at Chinese foreign policy.

A welcome ceremony will be held for Lula on Tuesday at Tokyo's Imperial Palace, followed by a state banquet that evening.

It will be Lula's third visit to Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy, as president of Brazil.

Ramping up Brazilian exports to Japan -- from beef to planes -- is a key objective for Lula, who on Wednesday will attend an economic forum aimed at forging new opportunities.

China is currently Brazil's top trading partner, with Japan trailing behind as its 11th largest partner globally, according to Brazilian officials.

Brazil has "increased its commercial dependence on China in recent years", Karina Calandrin, a professor at business school Ibmec in Sao Paulo, told AFP.

But since taking office in January, Trump has slapped tariffs amounting to a 20 percent hike on Chinese overseas shipments, which last year reached record levels.

This, Calandrin said, "puts Brazil at risk, making it more vulnerable to any change in the international scenario".

Yet efforts to diversify foreign trade could prove difficult given the South American powerhouse's "structural dependence" on commerce with China, said Roberto Goulart, an international relations professor at Brasilia University.

A more balanced trade landscape for Brazil in the Asia-Pacific region is unlikely in "the short term", he said.

Meanwhile, Tokyo could see stronger ties with Brasilia as a way to keep Brazil from forming a closer relationship with China and Russia, fellow members of the BRICS emerging economies bloc.

Brazil is home to the world's largest Japanese diaspora, a holdover of mass migration in the early 20th century.

Last year, Lula's government issued a historic apology for its persecution of Japanese immigrants during and after World War II.

Thousands living along the coast of Sao Paulo were forced off of their land in 1943, while at least 150 Japanese immigrants and their offspring later wound up incarcerated on a remote island.

An apology is "the least we can do to acknowledge our mistakes in the past", Lula told Japanese media ahead of the trip.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo