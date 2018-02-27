Britain's May tells Abe: Japanese companies welcome after Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure Japan on Monday that Britain would remain welcoming to Japanese companies after Brexit, in a phone call between the two leaders.
"The prime minister updated Prime Minister Abe on her meeting with senior Japanese business leaders at Downing Street earlier this month and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the UK remains welcoming to Japanese companies," a spokesman for her office said.
Japan warned May earlier this month that its companies would have to leave Britain if trade barriers after Brexit made them unprofitable, following a meeting at Downing Street.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
What else can she really say? Any company with interests in GB has to be worried about their interests after they leave the EU.
fxgai
It is one thing to be welcome in Britain after Brexit, it is another enirely to be profitable in Britain after Brexit.
Aly Rustom
May is not the right person to be at the helm during this time. She will cause more trouble just by being the PM. If she had any sense she would resign and let someone else over.
Aly Rustom
someone else take over, I mean. Sorry
PerformingMonkey
Of course they are welcome. Whether they will want to, er, remain, in post-Brexit Britain is another story.
Toasted Heretic
Come to Ireland, lads. You'll be grand.
Bubblegun
Of course they are welcome. I'm sure the UK will have to compensate Japanese companies with huge tax breaks to offset any losses, and the farmers, and the banks and the financial services and any other company that set up in the UK.Suddenly those millions that were could fund the NHS are only going to tax breaks to keep those companies in profit.
Here's my problem though, the UK government said to Scotland, if you want to remain in the EU, they would have to vote against independence as independence would be devastating for Scotland to leave, BUT if everything is going to be great after Brexit, and it isn't going to be that bad, and everything can be negotiated...... then couldn't this also apply to Scotland too. As they would negotiate with England, and the UK wants those free trade deals and frictionless borders. On top of that, if Northern Ireland, as has been mentioned, could remain in the customs union, to avoid the hard border, then how come this same proposal couldn't apply to Scotland.
So if Brexit turns out better than expected, then it means they now undermine their own argument pre-brexit, that things wouldn't be that bad, and it could apply to scotland unless someone was telling porky pies to everyone in the UK.
If the EU is a amalgamation of countries then the UK is just a smaller version of the EU but based in London with unelected lords.
It just seems as though the UK is setting itself up for another constitutional debate.
I voted remain in the UK and remain the EU, partly based on what the tories said, but now I wouldn't trust anyone on London anymore. They seem more English than British and England will always out vote anything NI,Wales or Scotland want. Rather than 50 million votes v 5 million votes
robert maes
She is begging, on her knees, and she is right to do so, it is necessary. Begging is what the UK will be reduced to after leaving the EU.
They are begging the EU for " special trade status " ? Why ? Should have stayed in then. Sure the EU should trade with the UK, AFTER it's 27 member states, and equal basis with Japan, China, US,...
It is inevitable that slowly and bit by bit more and more international companies will scale down their business in the UK and keep only a presence to serve the UK market. Ireland will profit the most, it will finally bring about Scottish independence and EU membership for the new country of Scotland.
The UK will remain an important economy but will slide down the ladder significantly. For the EU, the exit of the UK is a blessing, they have always obstructed unity and never cared about a united Europe. It will most like remain an utopia anyway, but it will get a lot easier to get along for the remaining 27 without the constant selfish behavior of the UK, sabotaging unity for the hell of it. The axel Germany-France will most likely become to strong but luckily there France as well, is no longer the France of centuries ago.