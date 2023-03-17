Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan hosts bilateral defense ministers meetings in Tokyo
The Japanese and British national flags fly together in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/POOL
Britain and Japan sign space co-operation deal

LONDON

Britain and Japan agreed to co-operate in space on Friday, the latest move in a deepening of defence ties between the two countries which are building a new fighter jet together.

Britain said on Friday that it signed an arrangement with Japan to facilitate future space co-operation including sharing space information, collaborative training and personnel exchanges.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed a defense agreement in January, building on their joint project, announced last year, the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP).

On Friday, Britain's Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said in a statement that the UK and Japan are working closely together and share common values and strategic interests.

"The space domain is critical to our shared security and prosperity, and a vital area of cooperation, underpinned by UK Space Command and the Koku-Jietai," he said.

