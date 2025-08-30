Britain keen to power highly ambitious trans-Pacific free trade agreement

Douglas Alexander, Britain's minister for trade policy and economic security, is pictured aboard British aircraft carrier the Prince of Wales in Tokyo on Saturday.

Britain looks to tap on vast business opportunities in Japan and in other Asia-Pacific economies through the "highly ambitious" trans-Pacific free trade agreement, its trade policy minister said Saturday, referring to the pact receiving renewed attention amid global protectionist moves.

"Alongside the relationship with the United States, which has a security dimension as well as an economic dimension, the United Kingdom -- and, I sense, Japan -- is also keen to harness the commercial opportunities in the Asia-Pacific," said Douglas Alexander, minister for trade policy and economic security, while aboard a British aircraft carrier in Tokyo.

The pact, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, is "a vibrant, relatively young, but highly ambitious international agreement," Alexander said in the interview on the Prince of Wales, whose strike group arrived in Japan on Aug. 12.

The minister's comments come as members of the CPTPP seek ways to engage with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tariff policies have rocked the world.

Britain joined the pact, which took effect in 2018 following withdrawal of the United States in Trump's first term, as the 12th member in 2024.

Citing recent moves for membership applications, including from the Philippines, Alexander said, they are "a tribute to the power and the possibilities of the CPTPP moving forward."

Alexander said he hopes to "deepen and widen" commercial bilateral ties and advance collaboration in industrial policies, saying, "We are keen to grow the capital stock of UK capital in the Japanese economy in the years to come."

During his stay in Japan, the minister met with senior officials of the Japanese foreign and trade ministries and attended the Pacific Future Forum held on the aircraft carrier, which brought together defense-related companies from the two countries.

