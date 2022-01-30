British PM Johnson cancels planned visit to Japan: gov't sources

The British government has canceled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned visit to Japan in February due to growing tensions over Ukraine and his alleged participation in COVID lockdown-breaking parties, Japanese government sources said Monday.
Tokyo and London had been arranging for his visit in mid-February for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but the sources said the British government had canceled the plan.
"It is not true that a visit by British Prime Minister Johnson is being arranged," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular news conference in Tokyo.
Matsuno added "Japan places great weight on its relations with Britain, which is a global strategic partner of our country, and hopes to strengthen ties through various efforts."
It would have been Johnson's first visit to Japan since he took office in 2019.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
Wow! That's a surprise ..... thought nobody. Can believe he is still hanging on as P.M
zichi
JoBo you can run but you can't hide.