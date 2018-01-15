Bulgaria pledges opportunities for Japanese firms in Balkans

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, in Sofia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Abe is visiting Bulgaria as part of his East European tour. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov are promising to create opportunities for Japanese businesses in the Balkans.

Abe is on a six-country European tour that makes him the first Japanese prime minister to visit the region. Before arriving in Bulgaria on Sunday, he was in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Serbia and Romania are his next stops.

Abe said Japan favors a united Europe, and he hailed Bulgaria's efforts to bring the countries that were part of the former Yugoslavia into the European Union.

Borisov said options would be found for Japanese companies to implement large infrastructure projects in Bulgaria and across the Western Balkans.

A delegation of over 30 business leaders from Japan accompanied Abe on his trip to Sofia, where he agreed to set up an annual business forum to facilitate Japanese investment in the region, as well as a wider economic initiative with the Balkans.

Electronics, automobile construction, tourism, culture and agriculture were mentioned by Borisov as potential sectors of cooperation.

Bulgaria also promised to speed up the ratification of an EU-Japan free trade deal signed last year that would boost investment and trade.

Bulgaria currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU's legislative arm.

© 2018 The Associated Press/AFP