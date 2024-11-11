 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reacts as he receives applause after being reelected as prime minister in the Diet on Monday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Ishiba formally reelected Japan's prime minister, setting stage for minority gov'tt

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shigeru Ishiba was formally reelected as Japan's prime minister on Monday after a rare runoff vote in parliament that his ruling coalition no longer controls, setting the stage for a minority government that may push him to yield more to an emboldened opposition bloc.

In the first runoff vote in three decades to select a new prime minister, Ishiba, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, defeated his rival Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at the opening of a four-day parliamentary session.

None of the candidates secured 233 votes in the 465-member House of Representatives in the initial round -- a majority threshold required to be elected prime minister. After Ishiba received 221 votes, more than the 160 votes for Noda, the LDP chief was declared the winner.

Earlier in the day, Ishiba was elected prime minister in the House of Councillors, which is controlled by the LDP and the Komeito party. The prime minister will form a new cabinet later Monday.

The prospect of a minority government means the ruling coalition needs to heed more to demands from the opposition bloc that has gained strength since the Oct. 27 general election.

The CDPJ has an increased presence in the lower chamber, and the same goes for the opposition Democratic Party for the People, which has been courted by both sides of the aisle, with its seats quadrupling from before the election.

DPP members confirmed shortly before the session that they would vote for the party's leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, although a magazine report exposing his alleged extramarital affair has added a layer of uncertainty at the last minute. He admitted the report was mostly accurate.

In the run-up to the parliamentary session, the ruling coalition signaled its willingness to work with the DPP and coordinate their policies, a critical step toward ensuring a stable government.

Ishiba held separate talks with Tamaki and Noda before the opening of the parliamentary session.

"I will take a sincere approach to all parties," Ishiba told reporters. "The important point is to make sure that Japan is a peaceful nation and people's livelihoods improve. We are on the same page on this with the DPP and the CDPJ."

The opposition camp is expected to ramp up pressure on Ishiba to push for drastic political reforms, as the LDP's defeat in the election was partly attributed to its failure to restore voter trust following the ruling party's inappropriate handling of political funds.

Ishiba, who took office in October, is expected to make minor changes to the lineup of his Cabinet this time, mostly replacing those who lost their seats in the election.

Former senior vice foreign minister Keisuke Suzuki will be named the country's new justice minister, and Taku Eto will again serve as farm minister. Hiromasa Nakano, a Komeito lawmaker, will assume the post of land minister in place of Tetsuo Saito, who became the party's chief.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog