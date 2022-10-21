Cabinet OKs bill to rebalance lower house electoral districts

Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a bill to bring about the country's largest ever change to the distribution and boundaries of lower house single-seat districts to rectify a vote-value disparity that the Supreme Court says has generated a "state of unconstitutionality" in national elections.

The revision to the Public Offices Election Act would include adding 10 single-seat constituencies to five prefectures, while cutting one each from 10 prefectures, with an eye to narrowing the vote disparity below the 2-fold level between densely and sparsely populated districts.

In all, the changes would affect 140 single-seat constituencies in 25 prefectures.

The amendment will also switch some seats among regional proportional representation blocks, in which seats are distributed in accordance with the total votes cast for each party.

The change reflects recommendations presented by an expert panel to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in June. Based on the national census conducted in 2020, it would bring down the maximum vote-value disparity from 2.096-fold to 1.999-fold.

Under the amendment, 10 less-populated prefectures, including Wakayama and Yamaguchi, would lose one seat each, while five densely populated prefectures, such as Tokyo and Kanagawa, would obtain one to five extra seats.

Osaka and nine other prefectures, meanwhile, would retain their single-seat electoral districts, but their boundaries would be redrawn to reduce the disparities.

Among 11 proportional representation blocks across Japan, the revised law would cut one seat from three blocks each and give the three seats to two other blocks.

Single-seat districts currently account for 289 out of the 465 lower house seats, while the remaining 176 are allocated to proportional representation.

Large disparities in the weight of votes cast across Japan have led to numerous lawsuits claiming they violate the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has found the elections of 2009, 2012 and 2014 where the vote disparity was above 2.0-fold were constitutionally problematic. The Constitution stipulates that "All of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations."

The government will seek to enact the bill during the current extraordinary parliamentary session through Dec. 10, with the revised electoral districts expected to be adopted in the next lower house election that has to be called by October 2025.

