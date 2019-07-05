Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean merchants stage a rally to denounce Japanese government's decision on their export to South Korea in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Friday. The signs read: "Boycott Japanese products." Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
politics

Calls for boycott of Japan grow in S Korea as labor row simmers

5 Comments
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL

Calls in South Korea for a boycott of Japanese goods in response to Japanese restrictions on the export of high-tech material to South Korea picked up on Friday, as a dispute over compensation for forced wartime labour roiled ties between the U.S. allies.

The dispute is the latest flashpoint in a relationship long over-shadowed by South Korean resentment of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula, in particular South Korean“comfort women”, a Japanese euphemism for women forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two.

The latest bitterness over forced labor could disrupt global supplies of memory chips and smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc - the world's top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple and China's Huawei Technologies - could face delays.

"A boycott is the most immediate way for citizens to express their anger," said Choi Gae-yeon of the activist group Movement for One Korea, that staged protests in front of a Japanese car dealership and a retailer in Seoul this week.

"Many people are angry at the attitude of the Japanese government."

The row over forced labor exploded last year when a South Korean court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to South Korean plaintiffs.

Japan maintains that the issue of forced labor was fully settled in 1965 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, and has denounced the ruling as "unthinkable".

Japan said on Monday it would tighten restrictions on the export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea in connection with the dispute.

The restrictions came into effect on Thursday, fuelling calls for retaliation in South Korea.

Nearly 25,000 people had by Friday signed a petition posted on the South Korean presidential office website calling for a boycott of Japanese products and for tourists not to visit.

The government must respond to a petition that gets 200,000 signatures in a month.

Some Korean social media users posted "Boycott Japan" messages and shared a link to a list of Japanese brands that could be boycotted, including Toyota Motor and Fast Retailing's Uniqlo.

Toyota's South Korean unit and Fast Retailing's South Korean unit did not have an immediate comment.

"Japan boycott movement" was among the most searched-for terms on South Korea's main online search engine Naver.

On Thursday, a South Korean actor deleted photographs he posted on social media of a visit he made to Japan after online criticism.

Shares linked to tourism fell on the South Korean market this week due to concern about prospects for travel to Japan.

Shares in South Korea's biggest tour agency, Hana Tour, fell 3.4 percent on Thursday before paring losses on Friday.

South Korea imported $54.6 billion worth of goods from Japan in 2018, while also paying for $11.5 billion worth of its services.

South Korea exported $30.5 billion in goods and $8.7 billion in services to Japan in the same year, according to South Korean customs and central bank data.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

I highly doubt that the Korean people are behind this. Usually when you see pictures of “news” like this, you’ll notice theres only 10-15 (paid / professional) “protestors”.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Like you, many people are angry at the attitude of the S.Korean government, here in Japan. Please understand it, Mr..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I like how Lotte is in that banner, isn't that one of Korea's biggest companies?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@atsmithinjapan - This article is about Koreans boycotting Japanese goods because of the forced labor issue and Japanese export restriction. ALMOST ALL Japanese are aware of the war crimes and don't deny it (although to what extend is debatable). Right wing Nationalist that deny the war crimes are very very small minority in Japan.

Your statement is highly biased and I can feel that you are not having a good life in Japan so you want to bash japan. I'm so sorry for you. lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And there the S. Korean's go.... falling for more Political machinations. 1965.... in today's money, Japan paid a very large amount of money to them. They took the money, added to infrastructure and grew existing companies into large corporations. S. Korea felt that, instead of compensating individuals, this would be best for the country. Now, over 50 years later, they're coming for more. Its not like this is the first time either, countless, countless number of times they've asked for apologies and money. These people should be suing their own government, not Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Here Are Some of the Funniest Tweets About That Viral Japanese Zoo Escape Drill Video

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Careers

Kokusaba: More Than Just International Tutoring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Culture

Ibaraki Is Now the First Prefecture in Japan to Recognize Same-sex Partnerships

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Saltybe Sea Salt Making Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Good Morning Cafe Nowadays: The Ideal All-Rounder Cafe

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Tatsukushi Marine Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri