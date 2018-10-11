Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Campaign begins for Fukushima governor race with reconstruction in focus

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Official campaigning started Thursday for the gubernatorial election in Fukushima Prefecture, with the incumbent governor's policies on reconstruction work following the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster seen as a main issue.

In the governor election which will be held on Oct 28, incumbent Masao Uchibori, 54, is challenged by three candidates -- Jun Kanayama, a 78-year-old self-employed worker, Sho Takahashi, a 30-year-old IT company owner, and Kazushi Machida, a 42-year-old prefectural chairman of the Japanese Communist Party.

Although all of the four candidates are running as independents, Uchibori, currently in his first term, gets support from the ruling and opposition parties except for the communist party.

The eastern Japan prefecture is still on the road to recovery from the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi power plant, which was crippled by the earthquake-tsunami on March 11, 2011.

"Taking the important missions of the prefecture's reconstruction and revitalization into consideration, I'll challenge," said Uchibori in Fukushima city after filing his candidacy.

Kanayama said he seeks a prefectural administration which "children can be proud of," while Takahashi appealed for assistance for start-up businesses. Machida called for the complete abolition of all nuclear power plants in Japan.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Manga for Japanese Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK