Campaign for LDP leadership starts to pick Abe's successor

Three candidates for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership, from left, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, center, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, pose for photo ahead of a news conference at party headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Official campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election began Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's right-hand man and two former ministers vying to replace him.

The winner will become Japan's next prime minister given the party's dominance of parliament. The three men who filed their candidacies are Yoshihide Suga, 71, who has been Chief Cabinet Secretary for nearly eight years, Shigeru Ishiba, 63, a former defense minister and vocal critic of Abe, and Fumio Kishida, 63, a former foreign minister and currently the LDP's policy chief.

Abe is stepping down due to health concerns before his term as LDP president ends in September next year. The leadership election will be held next Monday and the new prime minister will be installed at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Sept 16.

"I will give my all to this race to create a new Japan," said Ishiba after filing his candidacy at the party's headquarters.

Suga told a gathering he decided to run after careful consideration based on the thought that "someone who has been involved in the novel coronavirus response and economic measures must join the race and resolve this national crisis."

"My first attempt and a full-fledged battle begins," said Kishida, who passed on running in the previous party leadership race in 2018 to make way for Abe. "I would like to offer a vision of how the LDP can be in turbulent times."

Suga is widely seen as the front-runner, having secured the backing of the majority of LDP lawmakers, who in total hold 394 votes.

The focus is also on how many votes Ishiba and Kishida can attract as the election serves as a bellwether for the next presidential election expected to be held in September next year.

The party has decided to hold an abridged version of the leadership election this time to pick a successor as quickly as possible as Abe is stepping down in the middle of his term amid the current challenges in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the election was held under usual procedures, candidates would have needed to secure a majority of the 788 votes up for grabs, with Diet members and rank-and-file members holding 394 votes each.

But the scaled-down version will be held with the 394 Diet member votes and a total of 141 votes cast by three delegates each from the party's 47 prefectural chapters. Most of the local chapters are holding primaries.

Suga, the top government spokesman, has expressed his intention to carry Abe's policies forward, including his signature "Abenomics" policy mix of drastic monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

Ishiba is aiming to decentralize government to shift more power from Tokyo to local authorities. He said that under Abe, Japan has failed to sufficiently implement structural reforms, and that reducing social inequality is vital to economic expansion.

Kishida said he will try to address the widening income gap in Japan, pledging to raise the minimum wage and reduce education costs.

With the pandemic as well as a powerful typhoon hitting southwestern Japan, the candidates will refrain from taking part in debates or from giving outdoor stump speeches. They have instead been presenting their policies online and through appearances on TV programs.

