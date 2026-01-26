Campaigning begins for Feb 8 election as PM Takaichi seeks mandate

From left, Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, Liberal Democratic Party leader and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party co-leader Fumitake Fujita greet spectators during their joint campaign rally in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Official campaigning began across Japan on Tuesday for the House of Representatives election on Feb 8, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks a fresh mandate to continue her economic and security policies with her Liberal Democratic Party's new coalition ally.

Over 1,270 candidates are expected to vie for the lower house's 465 seats in the first national contest since Takaichi took office on Oct 21 and the LDP ended its 26-year partnership with the Komeito party and formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party.

The LDP-led ruling bloc is aiming to improve on the majority of 233 seats it held before the lower house was dissolved on Friday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito formed the Centrist Reform Alliance earlier this month to take on the conservative ruling bloc.

With the ruling and opposition camps pushing to suspend or scrap the consumption tax on food amid prolonged inflation and concern about Japan's fiscal health, securing alternative funding and deciding when to implement it are taking center stage in the campaign.

Other key themes include Takaichi's commitment to "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies, her diplomacy with China and with the United States, Japan's close security ally, and whether to introduce an optional separate-surname system for married couples.

While enjoying relatively high approval ratings, Takaichi's government has been unstable, as the LDP-JIP coalition remains a minority in the House of Councillors, forcing it to rely on opposition parties to pass bills.

With three independent lawmakers helping the ruling bloc to control a razor-thin majority in the lower chamber, Takaichi emphasized that the two ruling parties need to secure a comfortable majority in the powerful lower chamber in her first stump speech in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

"We cannot advance our policies boldly in this shaky situation," Takaichi told a crowd, alongside JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura and co-leader Fumitake Fujita, reiterating her promise to resign as prime minister if the goal of retaining control of the lower house fails.

Centrist Reform Alliance co-leader Yoshihiko Noda highlighted the party's pledge to permanently scrap the consumption tax on food products in the fall to aid inflation-hit households in his stump speech in Hirosaki in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

Takaichi's decision to suddenly call a general election has drawn criticism for prioritizing political considerations, as it is certain to delay parliamentary enactment of the initial budget for fiscal 2026, which was originally expected by the end of March, ahead of the April start of the fiscal year.

The dissolution of the lower house was the first at the opening of an ordinary Diet session since 1966. It will be the first time since 1990 that a lower house election is held in February -- a time when students across Japan take university entrance exams and some regions see heavy snowfall.

In his speech in Hirosaki, which has seen heavy snowfall recently, Noda said, "I wonder why the lower house was dissolved at this time...I wanted to work, work, work and work harder for people," mocking Takaichi's well-known October remark, "I will work, work, work, work and work."

The period between the dissolution and voting of just 16 days, the shortest interval in the postwar era, has also provoked a backlash as it could leave voters less time to assess each party's policies.

The election comes less than a year and a half after the previous lower house election in October 2024 under Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba. Japan's Constitution stipulates that lower house members serve four-year terms, unless the chamber is dissolved.

In the election, each voter casts two ballots, one to choose a candidate in a single-seat constituency and the other to select a party for a proportional representation block. There are 289 constituencies, with 11 blocks for the remaining 176 seats.

