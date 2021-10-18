Campaigning begins across Japan for Oct 31 general election

People listen to a politician giving a stump speech in Shizuoka City on Tuesday, as campaigning for the Oct 31 general election began.

Campaigning for Japan's Oct 31 general election began Tuesday, with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking a mandate for his COVID-19 and economic policies while opposition parties are banding together in a bid to loosen the ruling coalition's grip on power.

Some 1,050 candidates are contesting 465 seats in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament, with Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and smaller partner Komeito looking to retain their overall majority.

Kishida, who took office on Oct 4, has pledged to realize economic growth and redistribute wealth to the middle class in a course correction of "Abenomics," which has been criticized as helping lift corporate earnings and share prices but failing to spark wage gains.

A stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be drawn up within the year, he has said.

"We will distribute the fruits of economic growth in the form of salaries and income. We will break new ground for Japan by realizing a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution," Kishida said in his first stump speech in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

In his absence from Tokyo, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in the morning, prompting Kishida to instruct the relevant agencies to gather information.

A government source said Kishida, who also visited Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, is canceling his stump in Akita Prefecture as he is arranging to hold a meeting of the National Security Council in Tokyo in response to the missile launch.

Opposition groups including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan argue the consumption tax should be lowered from the current 10 percent and shift the burden to wealthy people and corporations, taking aim at the prime minister's backpedaling on promises to raise the capital gains tax.

"We have concrete plans for reviving Japan," said Yukio Edano, head of the CDPJ, which has been emphasizing the redistribution of wealth.

"Without distribution, there is no growth. We need your power to change politics," he said in Matsue, which is known as a conservative stronghold, in western Japan.

Kishida dissolved the lower house last Thursday for the first general election in four years. With just 17 days from the dissolution until ballots are cast, it is the quickest turnaround in the postwar era.

The decision to bring the date forward rather than wait until early November, as had been expected, was apparently aimed at capitalizing on a nationwide dip in COVID-19 cases and the fact that newly formed Cabinets typically enjoy high public support.

Kishida has met a less-than-enthusiastic response, however, with the approval rating for his lineup of ministers hovering around 55 percent in a Kyodo News survey conducted over the weekend.

Just under 30 percent of respondents said they will vote for the LDP in the proportional representation portion of the general election and 4.7 percent went with Komeito, while 9.7 percent said they will choose the CDPJ. Around 40 percent said they are undecided.

As well as being a gauge of confidence in Kishida, a 64-year-old former foreign minister, the vote will be a referendum on nearly nine years of LDP governance under his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida has said he will claim victory if the ruling coalition can retain an overall majority of at least 233 seats, a low bar considering it held 305 prior to the lower house's dissolution.

The CDPJ is looking to add to its 110 seats, stepping up cooperation with other opposition groups including the Japanese Communist Party by consolidating their candidates for a better chance at winning single-seat districts.

The opposition has also criticized Kishida's unwillingness to allow married couples to adopt separate surnames and recognize same-sex marriage, and vowed to reduce carbon emissions without using nuclear power.

The LDP, meanwhile, is promising to bolster Japan's medical system against future outbreaks of COVID-19 and boost defense spending amid China's growing assertiveness and missile threats from North Korea, pointing to the CDPJ's alliance with the JCP despite their vastly differing foreign policy stances as proof they are unfit to govern.

The previous general election was held in October 2017 under Abe, with the ruling coalition soundly defeating a fractured opposition amid low voter turnout.

The LDP has only been ousted from power twice since its founding in 1955, most recently from 2009 to 2012 by the CDPJ's forerunner, the Democratic Party of Japan.

The following is a comparison of campaign pledges made by major political parties on key issues for the Oct 31 House of Representatives election.

Coronavirus pandemic

Liberal Democratic Party will:

-- promote the widespread use of oral COVID-19 medicine by the end of the year.

-- provide financial support for nonregular employees, women, families with children and students.

-- strengthen crisis management capabilities in the public health sector.

-- amend the law to give stronger authority over countermeasures based on public debate.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will:

-- establish a command post directly under the prime minister to act as a central authority for infection control.

-- prepare a supplementary budget totaling more than 30 trillion yen ($262 billion), re-establish rent support and provide annual cash handouts of 120,000 yen to low-income households.

-- enforce a quarantine period of at least 10 days for all overseas arrivals.

-- provide monetary rewards for medical and nursing care workers, and comprehensive financial support for businesses.

Komeito will:

-- establish legislation to accelerate the development and commercialization of domestically produced vaccines and treatments, aiming for domestic self-sufficiency.

-- promote the expansion of temporary medical facilities to proliferate "antibody cocktail" treatments.

-- increase PCR testing capacity to 1 million per day, and increase production of antigen testing equipment.

Japanese Communist Party will:

-- make it possible for anyone to receive a PCR test free of charge together with a vaccine at any time.

-- double the budget for beds for infectious diseases and emergency medical services, and increase budgets for public health centers and national research institutes.

-- provide handouts of 100,000 yen per person for those with an annual income of less than 10 million yen.

Japan Innovation Party will:

-- increase the number of temporary medical facilities and expand the use of new treatments.

-- roll out third vaccine shots based on scientific evidence, and use vaccine passports to balance the pandemic and economic recovery.

Democratic Party for the People will:

-- enable free testing and "antibody cocktail" treatment at home, accelerate the development and approval of domestic vaccines and treatments, establish a center for disease control and prevention.

-- implement a 50 trillion yen emergency economic stimulus package, providing 100,000 yen handouts and 200,000 yen for low-income earners.

Economy/Taxation

LDP will:

-- bolster the middle class through "new capitalism" that focuses on economic growth and redistribution.

-- implement monetary easing, flexible fiscal stimulus and growth strategies to rebuild the economy.

-- provide tax support for companies willing to raise wages to improve the labor share of income.

CDPJ will:

-- temporarily lower the consumption tax to 5 percent and reduce income tax for people who earn less than 10 million yen annually.

-- gradually raise the minimum wage to 1,500 yen per hour, while providing subsidies to companies.

-- revise the preferential tax treatment for the wealthy and mega companies.

Komeito will:

-- expand economic growth, employment and income by building a green, digital society and investing in human resources.

-- promote recovery of the tourism industry by implementing a new Go To Travel campaign after the coronavirus is brought under control.

JCP will:

-- reduce the consumption tax to 5 percent and exempt businesses hit by the pandemic. Raise the minimum wage to 1,500 yen per hour.

-- abolish and reduce preferential tax treatment for large corporations.

Japan Innovation Party will:

-- reduce the consumption tax to 5 percent for around two years.

DPP will:

-- pursue an aggressive fiscal policy of 150 trillion yen over 10 years to promote economic recovery.

Foreign Policy/Security/Constitution

LDP will:

-- strengthen ties with countries and organizations that share universal values on the axis of the Japan-U.S. alliance, and welcome Taiwan's application to join the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade framework.

-- promote new initiatives to improve deterrence, including the capability to block ballistic missiles within foreign territory.

-- increase defense spending, eyeing a ratio of above 2 percent of gross domestic product.

CDPJ will:

-- promote multilateral cooperation, particularly with neighboring countries, based on the Japan-U.S. alliance.

-- strengthen regional security and the Japan Coast Guard to defend the Senkaku Islands.

-- stop the planned move of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within Okinawa Prefecture.

Komeito will:

-- push ahead with preparation for Japan ratifying the nuclear weapon ban treaty, and participating as observer in the first meeting of state parties to the treaty.

-- maintain Article 9 of the Constitution.

JCP will:

-- abolish the Japan-U.S. security treaty and conclude a treaty of friendship with the United States on equal footing.

-- oppose revisions to the Constitution as proposed by the LDP.

Japan Innovation Party will:

-- abolish the defense spending quota of 1 percent of gross domestic product.

-- strengthen free trade based on the Economic Partnership Agreement.

-- include provisions in the Constitution for free education, government reform and the establishment of a constitutional court.

DPP will:

-- maintain and strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

-- update the Constitution to guarantee human rights in response to the changing times.

Energy

LDP will:

-- achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by restarting nuclear power plants with adequate safety measures, promoting electrified vehicles and boosting investment in clean energy.

CDPJ will:

-- reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 55 percent by 2030 compared with 2013 levels, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

-- abandon nuclear power as soon as possible, not allowing any new facilities to be built.

Komeito will:

-- make renewable energy the main source of power as soon as possible, increasing the ratio to total electricity generation by around 2 percentage points annually.

-- aim to eventually have zero nuclear plants, while not allowing the construction of new facilities.

JCP will:

-- reduce electricity consumption by 20 to 30 percent by 2030, and reduce coal-fired and nuclear power generation to zero. Have 50 percent of electricity provided by renewable energy.

-- reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 to 60 percent from fiscal 2010 levels by fiscal 2030.

Japan Innovation Party will:

-- phase out existing nuclear power plants, and increase the share of renewable energy in domestic power generation.

DPP will:

-- not allow the construction of new nuclear power plants and strictly apply the 40-year operating limit.

