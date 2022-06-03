Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Campaigning for upper house election to begin June 22: LDP exec

0 Comments
TOKYO

The official campaign period for Japan's House of Councillors election will start on June 22, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said Saturday.

"There is no doubt the campaign period will start on June 22," Motegi said at a meeting held in Yamanashi Prefecture, adding to growing expectations the upper house election will be held July 10 if the current parliamentary session ends on June 15 as scheduled.

The schedule must be decided by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the LDP.

But Motegi also said in a stump speech later in the day, "We have about 40 days left before the voting day."

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi who heads Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, told reporters in Saitama Prefecture, "We have been preparing for a July 10 election as a realistic option."

If the ongoing Diet session ends on schedule, and if the voting comes on a Sunday as usual, the upcoming election will be set for July 10 based on the provisions of the Public Offices Election Act.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog