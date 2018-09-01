Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Campaigning starts for Nago assembly election; U.S. base in focus

0 Comments
NAHA

Official campaigning started Sunday for the Nago city assembly election in Okinawa Prefecture, with the planned construction there of a new U.S. military base -- to facilitate the closure of an existing airfield elsewhere in the prefecture -- high on the agenda.

The results of the Sept 9 vote could affect Okinawa's gubernatorial election on Sept. 30, in which a candidate opposing the base relocation plan is expected to compete against a candidate backed by the central government pushing for the transfer.

In the Nago assembly election, there will be 32 candidates for 26 seats on the body. At stake is whether assembly members opposed to the relocation can continue to hold a majority following Nago's mayoral election in February that was won by a rookie who effectively tolerates the controversial plan.

Under the plan agreed by Tokyo and Washington, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma will be moved from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less-populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago.

Candidates backing Mayor Taketoyo Toguchi are highlighting boosting the local economy as the main issue in the election, while those against him are voicing their opposition to the construction of the new base.

The central government considers the relocation plan as the "sole solution" to remove the dangers posed by the Futenma base while maintaining the perceived deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

But many local residents of the southern island prefecture, where the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan are located, hope the base will be moved outside Okinawa due to accidents and crimes involving U.S. military personnel.

Mayor Toguchi, who beat the incumbent mayor opposed to the relocation plan in the election with support from the central government, has decided to offer school lunches and childcare services free of charge using a "U.S. base realignment subsidy" from the central government.

The central government provides the subsidy to municipalities hosting U.S. bases. It stopped its payment to the city of Nago after anti-base candidate Susumu Inamine was elected mayor in 2010, but the payment was resumed after Toguchi defeated Inamine in the election this year.

On Friday, the Okinawa prefectural government retracted its approval of landfill work in Nago for the relocation, as instructed by the late Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga, citing illegality in the procedure. Tokyo is highly likely to take the matter to court in an attempt to confirm the validity of the prefecture's earlier approval.

Japan and the United States reached an agreement in 1996 on the return of the land used for the Futenma base. In 1999, the Japanese government decided to relocate the base to the Henoko area.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo