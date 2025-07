FILE PHOTO: President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand leaves a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand will visit Japan and Malaysia "to deepen Canada’s strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.

Anand will meet with her Japanese counterpart in Tokyo before traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post Ministerial Conference Plus Canada gathering on July 10, the statement said.

