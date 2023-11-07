Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, left, shakes hands with her Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa prior to their talks, ahead of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, at Kamikawa's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS
politics

Canada can provide critical minerals, energy to Japan, says foreign minister

TOKYO

Canada can provide critical minerals and energy to Japan, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said to her Japanese counterpart ahead of bilateral talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"We believe your security is our security, and we believe also that we can provide you support in terms of energy and critical minerals which is so important to the Japanese people," Joly said.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers from wealthy industrialized countries including Canada, Japan, and the United States are set to meet for two days starting on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

