Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ottawa
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a news conference, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/BLAIR GABLE
politics

Canada to seek membership to Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

0 Comments
OTTAWA/WASHINGTON

Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to further economic cooperation in the region, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa.

Joly said at a news conference that Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

"The United States and Canada are indeed Pacific nations," Joly said.

"We both believe in deepening our diplomatic and economic ties as well as strengthening the resiliency of our global supply chain."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who launched the IPEF in May on a trip to Tokyo, wants to use it as a way to raise environmental, labor and other standards across Asia.

In addition to the United States, the IPEF members are Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The countries in September agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environmental and economic ties that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog