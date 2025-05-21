 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne speaks at a press conference during the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Banff, Alberta, Canada Image: AFP
politics

Canadian host of G7 finance talks 'optimistic' despite trade turmoil

0 Comments
BANFF, Canada

Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed cautious optimism Tuesday at the start of a G7 finance leaders' gathering in his country, even as the advanced economies grapple with fallout from trade turbulence.

His comments came as finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven economies -- the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada -- meet for three days in Banff, in western Canada.

As he prepared to welcome his counterparts, Champagne told AFP the world's economies are at a crucial moment in history, adding that Canada's priority in its G7 presidency is to "restore stability and growth."

"The G7 has always been at the heart of major global issues, and it's up to us to take up this challenge," he said in an interview.

The unity of the G7 has been shaken since Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, with the U.S. president unleashing punishing tariffs on allies and adversaries alike.

The wide-ranging levies have also sparked fears of a global economic slowdown, with economists warning they could fuel inflation and weigh on growth.

"We need to go back to basics: the G7 has always played an important role on the macroeconomic level, and brought impetus to the global economy," said Champagne, who invited his Ukrainian counterpart Sergii Marchenko to open the meetings Tuesday.

Champagne stressed that "everyone wins" when trade rules are "fair and predictable."

He believes that Canada can serve as a bridge between G7 members in a turbulent time.

Since returning to the U.S. presidency, Trump has sent shock waves across markets and the global economy as he slapped blanket tariffs on most U.S. trading partners and targeted imports including those of steel and aluminum.

He has also threatened higher levies on economies including the European Union, although he has allowed a temporary halt on these higher tariffs.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog