Canadian PM Trudeau cancels trip for Abe's state funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs a condolence book for former Japanese Prime Minister at the Japanese embassy in Ottawa on July 13.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Japan as planned for Tuesday's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo said Sunday.

Trudeau will instead remain in Canada to focus on supporting those impacted by a powerful hurricane that ripped into the east coast of the nation over the weekend.

The Japanese government said last week that around 4,300 people are expected to attend the service in Tokyo, including roughly 700 people representing 218 countries, regions and international organizations.

Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral.

© KYODO