Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs a condolence book for former Japanese Prime Minister at the Japanese embassy in Ottawa on July 13. Photo: AP file
politics

Canadian PM Trudeau cancels trip for Abe's state funeral

14 Comments
TOKYO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Japan as planned for Tuesday's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo said Sunday.

Trudeau will instead remain in Canada to focus on supporting those impacted by a powerful hurricane that ripped into the east coast of the nation over the weekend.

The Japanese government said last week that around 4,300 people are expected to attend the service in Tokyo, including roughly 700 people representing 218 countries, regions and international organizations.

Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

14 Comments
Login to comment

Well done. You have much more important things to do.

9 ( +14 / -5 )

Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral.

so much for the club of seven.... no one turning up! fancy that!

4 ( +8 / -4 )

It's not like he can actually do anything. The disaster relief and social support mechanisms are already in place. This is just another photo-op for him, when he's sliding down in the polls.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

The Japanese government said last week that around 4,300 people are expected to attend the service in Tokyo, including roughly 700 people representing 218 countries, regions and international organizations.

To put things in more perspective than Kyodo would want you to know.

.from Japan the expected number of attendees was 6,000 with ultimately...only 3,600 having actually confirmed attendance. Yup, that 40% of the invitees passing over the whole thing

.from abroad, invitations were sent to 190 countries with ultimately...only 49 head of states / governments or former head of states / governments having actually confirmed attendance

Basically the "700 people representing 218 countries" are most likely people far down the government's hierarchy or org-chart, member of associations or corporations somehow linked to Japan or entourage accompanying these people and the 49 current but also former top dogs.

On the other hand, this week, Kishida was at the UN General Assembly and had all the big players close at hand...

What a joke. You simply can't make this up...

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Countries are sending their 2,3 &4 tier representatives to this memorial. No respectable politician still worried about their future will be attending.

The LDP would have been better off keeping this memorial lowkey. The memorial may satisfy the oyajis by putting money in their cronies pockets, but internationally, it is an embarrassment.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

No Biden

No Obama.

No Trudeau

Dropping like flies at this point how are Dentsu going to embezzle all the funds with no guests to account for.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Trudeau can’t really do anything but the optics would be bad if he was in Japan while a natural disaster was unfolding back home. It may sound odd but he caught a bit of a break here.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well done. You have much more important things to do.

Yes, like making a mockery of Canadian democracy by introducing bogus emergency powers, attempting to silence legitimate media organizations who don't report in line the official narrative, and freezing bank accounts of law-abiding, tax paying citizens.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral."

No loss to Trudeau or Canada. Huge loss for Japan, which now has no G7 leaders coming multi-million dollar fiasco.

TokyoJoe: "how are Dentsu going to embezzle all the funds with no guests to account for."

They'll find a way. And they won't even try to hide it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Can we downgrade the security and get some money back?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo