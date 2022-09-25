Canadian PM Trudeau cancels trip for Abe's state funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Japan as planned for Tuesday's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo said Sunday.
Trudeau will instead remain in Canada to focus on supporting those impacted by a powerful hurricane that ripped into the east coast of the nation over the weekend.
The Japanese government said last week that around 4,300 people are expected to attend the service in Tokyo, including roughly 700 people representing 218 countries, regions and international organizations.
Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral.© KYODO
14 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
Well done. You have much more important things to do.
diagonalslip
so much for the club of seven.... no one turning up! fancy that!
TrevorPeace
It's not like he can actually do anything. The disaster relief and social support mechanisms are already in place. This is just another photo-op for him, when he's sliding down in the polls.
blue
To put things in more perspective than Kyodo would want you to know.
.from Japan the expected number of attendees was 6,000 with ultimately...only 3,600 having actually confirmed attendance. Yup, that 40% of the invitees passing over the whole thing
.from abroad, invitations were sent to 190 countries with ultimately...only 49 head of states / governments or former head of states / governments having actually confirmed attendance
Basically the "700 people representing 218 countries" are most likely people far down the government's hierarchy or org-chart, member of associations or corporations somehow linked to Japan or entourage accompanying these people and the 49 current but also former top dogs.
On the other hand, this week, Kishida was at the UN General Assembly and had all the big players close at hand...
What a joke. You simply can't make this up...
Numan
Countries are sending their 2,3 &4 tier representatives to this memorial. No respectable politician still worried about their future will be attending.
The LDP would have been better off keeping this memorial lowkey. The memorial may satisfy the oyajis by putting money in their cronies pockets, but internationally, it is an embarrassment.
TokyoJoe
No Biden
No Obama.
No Trudeau
Dropping like flies at this point how are Dentsu going to embezzle all the funds with no guests to account for.
stickman1760
Trudeau can’t really do anything but the optics would be bad if he was in Japan while a natural disaster was unfolding back home. It may sound odd but he caught a bit of a break here.
Jay
Yes, like making a mockery of Canadian democracy by introducing bogus emergency powers, attempting to silence legitimate media organizations who don't report in line the official narrative, and freezing bank accounts of law-abiding, tax paying citizens.
smithinjapan
"Trudeau was to be the only leader of the Group of Seven industrialized nation to visit Japan for the state funeral."
No loss to Trudeau or Canada. Huge loss for Japan, which now has no G7 leaders coming multi-million dollar fiasco.
TokyoJoe: "how are Dentsu going to embezzle all the funds with no guests to account for."
They'll find a way. And they won't even try to hide it.
Nemo
Can we downgrade the security and get some money back?