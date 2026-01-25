Candidates for election divided over different surname system in Japan

Candidates planning to run in the Feb 8 House of Representatives election are roughly split over the controversial issue of allowing married couples to retain separate surnames, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

When asked to choose from three options regarding changing one's surname upon marriage, 47.8 percent said married couples should be allowed the option to keep different surnames, while 45.1 percent backed a single legal surname while allowing spouses to use their pre-marriage surnames more broadly in daily life.

Only 4.7 percent said the current system, under which married couples are required by law to share the same surname, should be kept intact. In most cases, women take their husband's family name after marriage.

The survey received responses from 941 candidates by Sunday. Official campaigning is set to begin Tuesday for the powerful lower house of parliament.

On the question of whether Japan should accept more foreign workers, 32.6 percent were in favor and 35.0 percent were opposed.

By party, however, the difference is more evident. Some 62.2 percent of those expected to run from the newly launched major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance were in favor, but 83.8 percent of Japan Innovation Party candidates and 98.2 percent of those from the populist Sanseito party were opposed.

Both ruling and opposition parties are expected to spar over those key issues as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, aims to secure at least a majority of the 465 lower house seats with the JIP, its coalition partner.

Asked whether they support or oppose reducing the number of lower house seats by 10 percent, an idea proposed by the LDP-JIP coalition, 52.0 percent expressed opposition while 32.3 percent were supportive.

As for the consumption tax rate, a combined 82.6 percent backed the idea of either reducing or abolishing the rate, as the ruling and opposition camps both seek to ease tax burdens to help struggling households. Only 13.5 percent said they want to maintain the current rate.

Asked to name up to three top policy priorities after the election, 87.2 percent cited measures to address rising prices, and 41.7 percent said social security, including pensions and medical care.

Those were followed by 40.0 percent saying measures to combat the declining birthrate and child-rearing support and 37.2 percent saying economy-boosting measures.

