 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Candidates for election divided over different surname system in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Candidates planning to run in the Feb 8 House of Representatives election are roughly split over the controversial issue of allowing married couples to retain separate surnames, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

When asked to choose from three options regarding changing one's surname upon marriage, 47.8 percent said married couples should be allowed the option to keep different surnames, while 45.1 percent backed a single legal surname while allowing spouses to use their pre-marriage surnames more broadly in daily life.

Only 4.7 percent said the current system, under which married couples are required by law to share the same surname, should be kept intact. In most cases, women take their husband's family name after marriage.

The survey received responses from 941 candidates by Sunday. Official campaigning is set to begin Tuesday for the powerful lower house of parliament.

On the question of whether Japan should accept more foreign workers, 32.6 percent were in favor and 35.0 percent were opposed.

By party, however, the difference is more evident. Some 62.2 percent of those expected to run from the newly launched major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance were in favor, but 83.8 percent of Japan Innovation Party candidates and 98.2 percent of those from the populist Sanseito party were opposed.

Both ruling and opposition parties are expected to spar over those key issues as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, aims to secure at least a majority of the 465 lower house seats with the JIP, its coalition partner.

Asked whether they support or oppose reducing the number of lower house seats by 10 percent, an idea proposed by the LDP-JIP coalition, 52.0 percent expressed opposition while 32.3 percent were supportive.

As for the consumption tax rate, a combined 82.6 percent backed the idea of either reducing or abolishing the rate, as the ruling and opposition camps both seek to ease tax burdens to help struggling households. Only 13.5 percent said they want to maintain the current rate.

Asked to name up to three top policy priorities after the election, 87.2 percent cited measures to address rising prices, and 41.7 percent said social security, including pensions and medical care.

Those were followed by 40.0 percent saying measures to combat the declining birthrate and child-rearing support and 37.2 percent saying economy-boosting measures.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

population falling off a cliff,huge government debt,30% of the population elderly,shortage of workers you would think would be the priory in any forward looking society.

Guess we know which was the LDP and company look.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo