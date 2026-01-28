Candidates in snowy areas scramble to adapt campaigns in rare winter election

A board to display posters of candidates in the upcoming election is half-buried in snow in Sapporo on Tuesday.

With the upcoming general election the first in 36 years to take place in February, the peak of winter in Japan, candidates in snowy regions are scrambling to adapt their campaign strategies, such as shifting from street speeches to indoor events and leaning more on social media.

As heavy snow raises safety fears and limits the turnout of crowds at stump speeches, some have criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's lack of consideration for snowy regions in calling the Feb 8 House of Representatives snap election.

In central Japan's Fukui Prefecture, hit by heavy snowfall just before official campaigning started, sidewalks were buried in deep snow on Tuesday. "We're in trouble as snow has piled up at the corners of intersections that are usually the best spots for making speeches and waving" to passersby, a campaign aide said.

A candidate running in the northeast's Aomori Prefecture said while street speeches are "a major pillar" of campaigning and an important opportunity to reach voters not interested in politics, the plan this time will be to focus on indoor events as it is unpredictable how many people will stop to listen in the cold.

Even if campaigns can secure venues and move events indoors at short notice, snow and cold weather is likely to limit the turnout of supporters and guest speakers, candidates and aides said.

In Tottori Prefecture, a campaign official of a candidate said they will not advertise appearances in advance because they cannot keep voters waiting outdoors in the snow and severe cold.

Candidates are also faced with the headache of how to operate their election campaign cars. One campaign said it is considering limiting campaign car runs during busy commuting hours due to concerns about crashing due to ice. Others are worried that snow will absorb sounds from loudspeakers and prevent voices from carrying.

Some teams are preparing four-wheel-drive campaign cars in addition to fitting studless snow tires. But that brings another problem: roads that have become narrower due to accumulated snow could make it difficult to pull up at the curbside to make speeches.

Given the weather, candidates see social media as an alternative way to reach voters.

"Social media becomes important precisely because this is an election race in the snowy region," a candidate in northeastern Japan's Yamagata Prefecture said, though there are concerns their message may not reach older voters who struggle with smartphones and computers.

