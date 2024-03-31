Ceremony marks launch of land-to-ship missile unit on Okinawa island

A ceremony marking the launch of the Japanese ground force's first surface-to-ship missile unit on the main island of Okinawa took place Saturday, as Japan beefs up its defenses amid China's maritime assertiveness.
Speaking at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Katsuren camp, senior vice defense minister Makoto Oniki underscored the "extremely important" location of the Okinawa main island for national security, which sits roughly halfway in a chain of Japanese islands extending 1,200 kilometers from the southernmost main island of Kyushu toward Taiwan.
The ceremony followed the establishment of the surface-to-ship missile regiment on March 21. The regiment, equipped with Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles, will keep watch on Chinese military ships that often sail between the Okinawa main island and Miyako Island.
Officers serving in the headquarters of the new regiment as well as troops under their command will total around 200, according to the Defense Ministry.
Surface-to-ship missile units are also present on Miyako and Ishigaki islands in Okinawa Prefecture and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Local residents, meanwhile, are concerned that military tensions may heighten as units in Okinawa Prefecture may be equipped with an upgraded version of the Type 12 missile with an extended firing range, which the central government plans to deploy from the fiscal year starting in April 2025.
The southern island prefecture also hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.© KYODO
BertieWooster
“as Japan beefs up its defenses amid China's maritime assertiveness.”
And China beefs up its defences amid the USA's and Japan's.
Isn't this all a little childish and a waste of time and money?
deanzaZZR
What exactly are they going to shoot at? Seems like a pretty cushy job.
OssanAmerica
CCP fans out in force as usual.
Japan is beefing up it's defenses because of China's behavior.
The US is beefing up it's pacific defenses because of China's behavior.
Jut about every nation in the Asia-Pacific is beefing up it;s defenses because of China's behavior.
China's behavior consists of making a claim on nearly the entire South China Sea, attempting to take by force islands owned by other nations by bullying tactics and total disregard for international law. And of course continuing to threaten Taiwan with invasion.
Deterring and stopping a militant expansionist dictatorship is never a waste of money.
voiceofokinawa
What's the use of planting and beefing up SDF bases in Okinawa where there are so many U.S. bases already? What role will the U.S. bases play in such a state of affairs? What's the use of building Futenma's replacement in Henoko, Nago City, Okinawa?
Questions and doubts pile up the more, the more one thinks about it.
dbsaiya
I understand preparing defenses, but it should always be in conjunction with diplomatic efforts. The threat from China must also be differentiated between real and perceived, and not just based on the hysteria from politicians who will be nowhere near the battle lines should it hit the fan.
TaiwanIsNotChina
These need to be present by the thousands.
WA4TKG
What’s the use of doing anything?
Just go ahead and hand the keys to the island to Xi now?…oh and start studying chinese too, might as well.
TaiwanIsNotChina
China's the one demanding to go toe to toe with the US Navy despite never having lost any territory since the PRC was created.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The largest navy in the world and regular provocations against Taiwan, which effects Japan, are not fiction.
OssanAmerica
"China's Xi tells military to deepen war, combat planning, Xinhua reports"
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-tells-military-deepen-war-combat-planning-xinhua-2023-07-06/
"Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/09/xi-jinping-tells-chinas-army-to-focus-on-preparation-for-war
"Xi Jinping Says He Is Preparing China for War"
https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2023/03/30/xi-jinping-says-he-is-preparing-china-for-war/
Desert Tortoise
Here's a look at the Type-12 missile.
https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/08/here-is-our-first-look-at-japans-type-12-ssm-upgraded/
リッチ
Total waste of money.
Peeping_Tom
"Here’s why Japan putting missiles on Okinawa matters to China"
"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM7yLb6VgnM"
Yubaru
No not really, just Japan stepping up and playing it's part and taking a more active roll in it's defense. Kudos to the Japanese government too.
Oh and BTW, it's about time ya'll anti-US military folks wake up and smell the coffee. Okinawa is an essential part of the link in the defense of Japan, as is the key to defending the southern gateway to Japan.
This is just proper procedure and prior planning with the expected move of thousands of US Marines over the next few years, and will bolster the defense even further.
You should be happy and joyful that Japan is taking a larger roll in the defense of the country!
Yubaru
Dont be so naïve.
deanzaZZR
I will be happy and joyful the day Japan truly stands up and boots the US military from its land and shores. Is Japan so deficient in its abilities that it needs non Japanese military forces stationed on its territory? That will also be the day that Japan truly reengages with its fellow East Asian countries.
PTownsend
Reading a bit of history. might help answer your question. Reading about what Xi and Putin are saying about preparing for war might also help.
WiseOneIn Kansai
@deanzazzr
Ridiculous!!
If the US wasn't in this part of Asia assisting it's allies, you would have the dictators of Russia, China and North Korea out of control!!
Look at the current behavior of these countries now.
Japan enjoys a good relationship with several SE Asian countries (Philippines, Vietnam, ASEAN) much more than the middle kingdom.
deanzaZZR
Please, don't glom Russia and North Korea into the discussion of present day China. @PTownsend I think I have a pretty good grip on East Asian history, both current and pre-modern. Please share some links or book titles.
When talking about related Japanese history the image that comes to mind is USA Commodore Perry steaming into Edo Bay demanding access and unequal treaties. Some things do not change.
Aoi Azuuri
Concentrating military facility to Okinawa means military attack concentrate to Okinawa when wartime. Always unjust LDP government push risk to Okinawa and its citizen, intend to exploit Okinawa as shield for mainland of Japan.
It's natural that Okinawa opposes government.
deanzaZZR
Balancing behavior as there are no security concerns with those distant countries, Answer me this, which island nation has territorial disputes with all three neighboring countries?
Mark
Well done Japan! now finally Japan, US, Philippines together forming a strong front line toward the commies, just let them felt the power and determination of the Alliance, and show the world the Axis of Evils (Russia NK and chicom) cant do whatever they like in the East Asia region
John
Japan is in arm racing making excuse of china. If it wasn’t china or anyone else, the excuse would be the gold fish treat from the ocean to justify arming.
deanzaZZR
@WOK Maritime territorial disputes can be troublesome, see Japan and its maritime territorial disputes with South Korea, Russia and China. That's an undeniable 3 for 3 situation.
The bigger picture view here is that Japan has these territorial disputes all under the thumb of the USA military. For true Japanese nationalists, this must feel a bit uncomfortable. 天皇陛下万歳.
Richard Burgan
Next to the new missile site is Joint Naval Base White Beach, a critical node in Japan and the U.S.'s monitoring and anti-submarine capabilities. A small number of protesters showed up with "No Missile" and "No War" signs, saying they are dangerous and similar. Actually, anti-ship and anti-air missiles have been present in Okinawa for several decades. There are also thousands of missiles stockpiled in Okinawa. These short-range defensive weapons and the personnel are here to protect Okinawa.
Mr Goodman
Japan has had almost 80 years to show the world how much of a team player its willing to be and become part of the international community.
If japan thinks having 3000 personnel deployed to defend it's remote islands is a massive accomplishment then it's laughable.
The USA will do as usual and only step in at the last minute to rebuild take ove the territory - after it's helped to fund the destruction of course
voiceofokinawa
So far, eleven people have given a negative appraisal on my comment. Probably, those eleven people will counter me by pointing out the assertiveness of rising China for making their appraisal of me as such.
The problem here is that with no regard to China's assertiveness, the U.S. seems to be determined to maintain bases in Japan, especially in Okinawa, for good.
One must notice that having foreign troops on one's own soil for so many years is a very abnormal thing. The irony is that JSDF is helping the U.S. by making SDF complement U.S. Forces in Japan, whose presence is no different from actual occupation.
UChosePoorly
If my neighbors were as large and awful as China or Russia, I would welcome an ally's troops on my soil any day. Actually, I do anyway, because allies train and prepare for war constantly, so that we may have peace. Real peace, not the kind Russia is pushing on Ukraine.
Richard Burgan
@voiceofokinawa Do you actually want Okinawa to be part of China? How soon would you like that to occur?
isabelle
Presumably so China can then invade Japan, given the content of your comments.