Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's diplomatic efforts in South and Central Asia have struggled to win over ordinary citizens, the AidData study found Photo: AFP/File
politics

China's diplomatic push in Asia sees mixed results: study

0 Comments
By FAROOQ NAEEM
BEIJING

China has spent billions of dollars to project soft power in Asia but it has struggled to win the hearts and minds of ordinary citizens in parts of the region, a study said Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping doubled China's foreign affairs budget in six years from 30 billion to 60 billion yuan ($8.5 billion) to bolster its global diplomacy, according to the AidData research lab at the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

"Public diplomacy is a critical ingredient in Beijing's toolkit to neutralize potential threats, overcome internal disadvantages, and outmaneuver regional competitors," said the report, carried out with the Asia Society Policy Institute and the China Power Project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The "toolkit to influence South and Central Asia" includes huge infrastructure investments, state-backed media operations, twin cities, military diplomacy and Confucius Institutes, which teach students about Chinese language and culture.

The report found that 95 percent of China's financial diplomacy goes to infrastructure and only five percent goes to other areas such as humanitarian assistance or debt relief.

Two nations captured half of Beijing's investment in the region: Pakistan and Kazakhstan, both key countries in Xi's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure program.

Beijing has also ramped up cultural events, scholarships and student exchanges, and almost every country in South and Central Asia now has at least one form of Chinese state-owned media, including television, radio and print media.

China has organized 61 exchange trips for South and Central Asian journalists between 2004 and 2017.

The report said Beijing aimed to both expand China's broadcasting operations and cultivate relationships with journalists, promote pro-China coverage and "suppress negative criticism."

But none of the public diplomacy tools had led to a closer voting alignment with Beijing at the United Nations, according to the report.

Across South Asia, Beijing's "inroads with ordinary citizens" were "superficial at best" and largely shaped by potential economic prospects "as opposed to deeper appreciation for Chinese culture and language."

In neighboring Kazakhstan -- the "buckle" in China's Belt and Road project -- there is "strong Sinophobia" among Kazakh elites.

Political leaders have tolerated Uighur organizations in Kazakhstan despite having signed agreements with Beijing to help it contain separatist movements, according to the report.

Upwards of one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, including ethnic Kazakhs, are believed to be held in re-education camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Kazakhstan is home to 75 percent of the Uighurs living in the region, and local activists have encouraged former detainees and citizens with relatives in Xinjiang to speak out.

"If Beijing is to maintain stability at home...it will likely need to not only convince political elites but the Kazakh public, who may be predisposed to support the interests of their Uighur brothers in Xinjiang," the report said.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon