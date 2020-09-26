Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October

0 Comments
TOKYO

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October, a government source said on Sunday, after the leaders of the two countries agreed to pursue high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.

Wang would hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the trip, the source said.

The visit would come after Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a phone conversation on Friday to have more high-level contacts.

Suga and Wang would likely agree to strengthen economic ties between the nations, said the source who declined to be named as the information is not public.

The visit was earlier reported by public broadcaster NHK.

Suga, who became prime minister earlier this month, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbor as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Tokyo is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea and has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity the region.

Separately, Suga plans to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early October, the government source said, as Pompeo will visit Tokyo for a meeting with his counterparts of Australia, India and Japan.

Suga is also considering having a telephone conversation with leaders of Russia, France and Italy, the source added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog