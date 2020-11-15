Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China's foreign minister may visit Japan later in November: report

TOKYO

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan later this month to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on cooperation over the coronavirus crisis and the East China Sea situation, the Mainichi newspaper said on Saturday.

Wang Yi may also make a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said, citing several Japanese government sources.

His Japan visit will likely be after a video conference of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group on Nov 20 and G20 leaders' virtual summit meeting on Nov 21-22, the paper said.

The visit follows phone call between Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping in September where the leaders agreed to have more high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.

A planned state visit by Xi to Japan earlier this year was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is a small possibility that the two nations will discuss details of rescheduling Xi's Japan visit during Wang's stay in Tokyo, according to the report.

Suga, who became prime minister in September, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbor as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Tokyo is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea and has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity the region.


