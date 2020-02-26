China's foreign policy chief Yang to visit Japan

China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi will make a two-day visit to Japan from Friday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The visit comes amid speculation Chinese President Xi Jinping will postpone a state visit to Japan in April as his government rushes to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 2,700 and infected more than 78,000 on China's mainland.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, is slated to meet with Shigeru Kitamura, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's national security adviser, the ministry said.

In addition to the timing of Xi's visit, they are also expected to discuss the details of a new political document on the future of the two countries' relations.

Separate talks between Yang and Abe, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga are also being arranged.

A number of preparatory meetings between Japanese and Chinese government officials have been called off as the pneumonia-causing coronavirus outbreak spreads globally from its epicenter in central China's Wuhan.

