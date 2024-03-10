China nuclear plants released tritium above Fukushima level in 2022, document shows

Chinese nuclear power plants released wastewater containing tritium in 2022 at levels up to nine times higher than the amount expected to be found in the planned annual discharge from Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi complex, a public document showed Saturday.
China has criticized Japan for releasing "nuclear-contaminated water" into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima power plant while imposing a blanket import ban on all seafood products from the neighboring country since the start of the discharge in August 2023.
According to the latest China Nuclear Energy Yearbook, radioactive materials were investigated in 2022 at a total of 19 monitoring points at 13 nuclear power plants, such as the Qinshan complex in the eastern province of Zhejiang.
The amount of tritium contained in the wastewater at 15 locations greatly surpassed the maximum annual limit of 22 trillion becquerels set for the treated water planned to be released from the Fukushima power plant, the yearbook said, noting that the Qinshan plant, for one, discharged around 202 trillion becquerels of tritium in 2022.
The Japanese government said the Fukushima nuclear power plant was releasing about 2.2 trillion becquerels of tritium annually before it suffered meltdowns following a devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.
In July 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report to Japan, concluding that the Fukushima water discharge aligns with global safety standards, adding it will have a "negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."
The treated water released from the Fukushima plant is diluted to reduce the tritium levels to less than one-40th of Japan's national safety standards.© KYODO
45 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
That's for a year, on the other hand Japan's crippled power plant there are time they discharged that same amount not in one year but in one hour.
Just check it here:
https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-plant/qa-whats-going-on-at-japans-crippled-nuclear-power-plant-idUSL3E7KR1FN20110927/
Fighto!
Nine times more tritium than that released in Fukushima.
Clearly, this shows the Chinese to be complete hypocrites. Their endless pollution of the oceans with radioactivity and chemicals is shocking.
Any criticism of Japan from China was 100% political - fact. Boycott ALL products from China.
buffalo
sakurasuki or Fighto! I don't know what to do or believe.
Protestant
Both China and Japan are top tier polluters… sniping at each other over who’s the worst is the behaviour of scoundrels. Neither has any claim to the ‘high ground’.
factchecker
This is a dead cat article to distract from the Fukushima water release. Nice try.
sakurasuki
@buffalo China has valid concern, they admitted that they found fishes that way above legal limit. So they can't ensure that ALL SEAFOOD are safe however they pushed other countries to take seafood from area where tainted water being dumped.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/24/fukushima-fish-with-180-times-legal-limit-of-radioactive-cesium-fuels-water-release-fears
Meiyouwenti
Now China will have to ban its own seafood products.
BertieWooster
There is an old saying that when the finger of accusation points, three fingers point back to the accuser. It happens to be true.
Peter Neil
people here have been saying this for years - to deaf ears apparently.
same for the uk and the us and france and south korea for decades.
japanese tritium is special though, right? it’s not cute and cuddly tritium.
リッチ
Japan and China act like children pointing fingers at each other. Lets go sit in a corner till you can play well together. Sadly Japan will be on the losing end with a shrinking economy and less presence around the world. Instead of trying to make another country look bad how about reflect on your own actions and improve yourself so that other counties will want to continue to work with you vs a growing and stronger economic super power of China.
englisc aspyrgend
Irrelevant, the article compares the annual discharge of the Fukushima treated water which has been inaccurately criticised by the CCP to that of the annual discharge of a Chinese plant which is way higher but the CCP are strangely silent about. As are all those little pinks who have been busy amplifying the CCP’S lying propaganda.
Misleading comment to distract from the truth that China has been spreading falsehoods and misrepresenting the facts for its malign political purposes. Nice try.
isabelle
It's just as has been discussed on here several times: China is a hypocrite and its seafood ban is purely political. And let's remember that these are official Chinese figures, meaning that the real figure is certainly much higher.
No, it happens to be an old saying. Nothing more.
No, Japan is an adult that is conducting this release with full transparency, together with the IAEA and international community.
In contrast, China is the world's biggest polluter, uses economic warfare for its malign political aims, and even causes a global pandemic then lies about it (we're still waiting for that full investigation, Xi).
The two countries are like night and day.
Philosopher's Stone
This is it. We seriously need to put an end to China's world conquest ambitions. We must absolutely refuse anything and everything "Made in China", because their main power lies in economy, and if we strip China off its economic power, then China will become powerless. Folks, let's fend China off!
theFu
Hypocrisy from China. Again. As expected. They have no shame.
Philosopher's Stone
@theFu I hope you don't use a smartphone, made in China...?
Mr Kipling
Wow.... Pot, kettle, black! China.
Andy
This article definitely requires a 'fact check', sounds a lot like sour grapes to me.
Haaa Nemui
The only surprising thing about this is that there are people surprised by this.
Mr Kipling
The numbers they are talking about are both BEFORE the Fukushima disaster. China released more BUT both numbers were within safety limits even though they were measured in trillions...
If you care to look at the numbers AFTER Fukushima blew up you will see why China saw an easy way to punish Japan for following the US and its anti China policies.
Haaa Nemui
I can see one number (2.2 trillion) of the amount released before, but what is the other amount you speak of here?
Mr Goodman
As we can all see the headline and first paragraph contradict each other.
The level of tritium released within a year by Fukushima hasn't been evaluated
A bit ridiculous to try and compare future decades worth of contaminated water dumping in the ocean from the Fukushima disaster to China’s annual discharge of cooling water from operational plants.
Japan constantly makes announcements with no proof to sustain them or no plan to effectively accomplish them.
Nobody should be dumping anything into the ocean
And China isn't to be trusted anyway.
Mr Goodman
Now if Japan wasn't dumping radioactive water into the ocean and still burning household waste then China would really look bad
This just looks like Japanese finger pointing and quite infantile
Japan is very good at some things , however protecting the environment and responsibly handling refuse aren't well understood
Quo Primum
I wouldn't trust the Chinese government on anything.
If they said it was a sunny day, I would go to the window and check.
TokyoLiving
Meanwhile, in the anti-China brigade of whiners headquarters...
https://tenor.com/view/children-chaos-out-of-control-riot-kids-at-home-gif-23843900
LOL
isabelle
The proof comes from the IAEA and its independent monitoring (though JT's resident pro-China/anti-Japan posters still cry conspiracy, as their masters command):
https://www.iaea.org/topics/response/fukushima-daiichi-nuclear-accident/fukushima-daiichi-alps-treated-water-discharge
The water release plan is here (amongst other places):
https://www.tepco.co.jp/en/decommission/progress/watertreatment/index-e.html
The decommissioning plan is here (amongst other places):
https://www.meti.go.jp/english/earthquake/nuclear/decommissioning/index.html
ALPS removes/reduces to safe levels the harmful radionuclides before release. The remaining tritium is 6-7 times lower than the World Health Organization's drinking water standards. This is verified by the IAEA.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2359217-fukushima-the-inside-story-of-the-alps-treated-water/
100% agree.
deanzaZZR
China is a big place. Also, Chinese nuclear power plants have never experienced a nuclear melt down.
Haaa Nemui
So?
And even after a disaster, the Japanese nuclear power plants are polluting less than the Chinese ones. That must the point you are trying to make here.
kibousha
Please tell me anyone surprised about how dirty China is.
Aoi Azuuri
But, if "tritium itself is safe" as IAEA or Japan insist, no matter how many amount China dump it, cannot criticize them.
If tritium is also danger, all nuclear plants in whole world are danger bigger or smaller.
Dangerousness of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water that directly cooled nuclear debris unlike many other nuclear plants is that it contains many kinds of radioactivity such as strontium90, ruthenium106, technetium99, cesium137, plutonium239, cadmium113 besides tritium.
If "document" make public eyes distract it to tritium issue, it's deceptive.
Mark
as always, whatever china people is doing, it is full of ethics and good for human. whatever Western / Japan is doing, it is super evil and villain. This is the mentality of all the china people i encountered, no matter they are communist follower or not. Trust me, they have been brainwashed since they are kids, and scientific or solid prove cannot easily wake them up
OssanAmerica
You honestly don't know whether to believe the CCP or the IAEA and the entire world?
deanzaZZR
Aaaaand the international pro nuclear power industry spokesperson has arrived. You obviously have much more confidence in the info coming out of Fukushima than the average bear. Bless you. At least you are consistent is defending the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
indigo
propaganda and fake news as usual. what else??
Haaa Nemui
Not at all pro nuclear power. In fact, I am opposed to it.
No. It should be criticized... but not because of Chinese political motivation. So I'm just ridiculing your points.
Tei Uka
What is "fake news", comrade indigo? The numbers China itself released in its China Nuclear Energy Yearbook? Interesting to hear that straight from the horse's mouth.
Tei Uka
Of course it has, the tritium concentration is measured before release. The measurements and the amounts released are public: It was roughly 3.66 TBq for the three releases in 2023 (far less than the projected 22 TBq/year, by the way).
4123
It seems to be difficult to justify dumping radioactive contaminated water unless citing even totalitarian state.
In the first place, Fukushima contamnated water issue is that over tens kinds radioactive materials are contained even after "ALPS" filtering, and dumping it to ocean during decades, it's never "tritium issue".
dan
Deflection from the Fukushima tritium releases I see.
China and Japan just two cheeks of the same bottom.
theFu
I do not. Actually, I don't have any cell phone plan for my Taiwanese phone. It is more like a 5 inch tablet. And I haven't been to China since 2008. No intention of every going back again, unless the CCP is gone. They already know far too much about me from their hacking of USGovt documentation on employees and contractors.
China is full of liter and waste just dumped on the streets. Somehow this is tolerated. They do the same to their air, streams, rivers, and the ocean. Something is wrong if they still don't think being clean is worth having and enforcing laws about clean air, clean water, and clean streets. Nuclear waste is just 1 more thing that China needs to learn to address safely.
Hopefully, they don't take too long and Chinese children born today don't have shorter lifespans due to all the pollution allowed.
While the optics on pollution are important, actually making real, measurable, progress towards a clean environment for everyone is more important. New studies are showing higher death rates in people with more micro-plastics in their bodies. Considering that Chinese drink beer from plastic bags, I'd be worried.
It isn't just China that needs to learn these things.
Mr Kipling
Correct, just like Japan's criticism of China
LOL.... So basically go live in a shed in the mountains and not buy anything?
Mr Goodman
Expected to be ?
Planned ?
As we can all see the headline and first paragraph contradict each other.
Japan constantly makes announcements with no proof to sustain them
What the say they will do or plan to do doesn't mean diddly squat !
Isabel what on earth are you blathering about ? - There's no definitive proof to ascertain exactly how much tritium will be released in a 12 month period , only a guesstimate because it hasn't actually happened yet.
Therefore the headline is false
Whatever the conspiracy theorists or other parties are squabbling about doesn't interest me .
There's no facts available as to how much tritium will or has been released that's verifiable , so attempting to compare with China is moot.
Mr Goodman
Exactly yes
It isn't just tritium
It's not just cooling water
Thankyou
anonymouse
I'm not saying China's protests are not politically motivated but come on, two rights do not make a wrong, folks.
There seems to be a childish 'neh, neh, you did it too' reaction here.
I don't think China ever said that their nuclear plants were not polluting the sea, did they?
deanzaZZR
Bogus claims, clearly someone who has not visited China is the past decade or two.
Jonathan Prin
If one does not know exactly what we are talking about, here is a link below in French explaining simply about tritium discharges from nuclear plants.
It is not about the amount of Becquerel released, all is about dilution since radioactivity is also a natural phenomenon.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.asn.fr/Media/Files/Les-rejets-de-tritium-des-centrales-nucleaires&ved=2ahUKEwig1LnVkumEAxWfUqQEHTrcDDgQFnoECCcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3Z7bYitVSOIS9-N0WoTDhr
This article has no meaning since there is no effect on pollution, with radioactivity levels remaining below international health standards under IAEA, until proven otherwise.
https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/iaea-finds-japans-plans-to-release-treated-water-into-the-sea-at-fukushima-consistent-with-international-safety-standards
Be enlightened, be scientific !