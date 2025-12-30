China's foreign minister criticizes Takaichi for challenging sovereignty

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday lashed out at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for "openly challenging" Chinese territorial sovereignty after the Japanese leader's remark on a Taiwan emergency heightened bilateral tensions.
Wang, speaking at a symposium in Beijing, also said that Japan has failed to "deeply reflect" on its wartime past, including its invasion of China.
Japan's current leadership has been "openly challenging China's territorial sovereignty, the historical conclusions of World War II, and the postwar international order," Wang said.
Japan invaded a vast swath of China before World War II. The Asian neighbors have been at odds over wartime history among other issues.
Sino-Japanese relations have worsened since Takaichi, seen as a security hawk, said in early November that a Taiwan emergency could be a "survival-threatening" situation for Japan and prompt a response by Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
China sees Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Wang's remarks came as China conducted military drills in five areas encircling self-ruled Taiwan in a warning against separatism and external interference.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
More noise from China's Wang.
happyhere
Taiwan is China.
Everything Wang said in those quotes is historically correct.
JJE
Any honest assessment has to concede Taiwan was definitely handed to Beijing's real estate portfolio by Cairo and Potsdam.
Sanjinosebleed
Takaichi has really put her foot in it here! Her continued bumbling in handling the situation does not bode well for a safe landing either!
mii
"Sino-Japanese relations have worsened since Takaichi, seen as a security hawk, said in early November that a Taiwan emergency could be a "survival-threatening" situation for Japan and prompt a response by Japan's Self-Defense Forces."
Millions young Japanese, girls and boys, are in extremely dangerous position because the amateur PM. What knowledge and authority does she have to put Japanese in battle field to be against Chinese people again ?
TaiwanIsNotChina
The PRC had little to do with the post war arrangement, so no, he is not correct.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A fascinating set of assumptions considering the PRC did not exist at the time.
Fighto!
Then please explain why Taiwan has their own democratic government, military, passport (which is WAY more powerful than the weak Chinese passport), issues visas, Taiwanese currency...the list goes on.
If Taiwan really was the "real estate" of Communist China, none of these things would have been the reality for decades. Bizarre to claim otherwise after over 70 years.
Communist China does not control free, progressive, democratic Taiwan - and never will.
mii
"Communist China does not control free, progressive, democratic Taiwan - and never will."
Taiwan is not a free, progressive, Democratic at all. If it were it should open arm to 2.4 billion Chinese long ago. Democracy is majority wins. If you resist it then you are not Democratic.
Does China control Taiwan? Of course. If Taiwan lie govt has a control, it would sell a territory to foreign forces and open military bases like all colonial countries would do. That is not happening under China control.