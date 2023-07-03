China's top diplomat urges greater co-operation with Japan, S Korea

China, Japan and South Korea need to send a clear signal of regrouping towards co-operation, and resist "the coercion of bullying and domination", China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Monday, in an apparent swipe at the United States.
The remarks come at a time of heightened tension as the United States moves to forge closer ties with allies Japan and South Korea to push back against China's growing regional influence.
Wang was speaking on efforts to revitalize co-operation among the three neighbors at a forum organized by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, a body set up by agreement among Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo.
He called for them to "foster a sense of strategic autonomy, maintain regional unity and stability, resist the return of the Cold War mentality, and be free from the coercion of bullying and domination," the Chinese foreign ministry said.
Although Wang stopped short of mentioning the United States, he said "certain major countries outside the region" had attempted to replace unity with division while seeking geographical gains, the ministry said in a statement.
"If this trend is allowed to develop, it will not only seriously interfere with the smooth progress of trilateral co-operation, but also increase tension and confrontation in the region," Wang added.
Wang emphasised the need to solve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose words or deeds that could plunge the region into war.
At the event in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Wang also called for accelerating talks on free trade zones and efforts to free up and smoothe trade among the neighbours.
However, Wang reiterated Beijing's opposition to Japan's plan to release into the sea treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it would affect the marine ecosystem and people's safety.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa addressed the event via video link.
TokyoLiving
Cooperation between China, Japan and Korea without the dirty hands of western influence..
Asia for the Asians..
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm here for you and without any "Lol" inanities no less.
I think they are resisting the bullying and domination of China.
Mark
China must respect the right of the people of Taiwan and other parts of the world of self determination and STOP THE BULLYING.
Peter14
China, in a reality of its own refuses to realise that it is the problem, not the west. Japan and South Korea are working ever more closely together to combat Chinese aggression in the region.
Nobody wants to work with China because nobody trusts China!
They really need to get the message. Nobody wants China in charge pure and simple.
Moonraker
Cos that has always been a paramount consideration of China, right? I mean, building military structures on pristine coral reefs in the South China Sea was performed with the highest environmental standards, right? More blatant hypocrisy from the hypocrite-in-chief. Who then somehow lies that being enticed into the maw of the CCP will make Japan and Korea "free from the coercion of bullying and domination".
Albert
@tokyoliving
Glad you are having fun alone. You seem like a small child with no content to comments. Instead of provoking, you could put some useful content.
On topic.
China is provoking and not respecting economic zones. Is investing in Africa because of resources but leaves most countries empty behind when there is nothing left.
If they want to create a better corporation, than China need to change its attitude and respect even the minority in it own country as a beginning.