China's top paper urges U.S. to rein in Japan over Taiwan

China urged the U.S. on Thursday to rein in Japan and prevent any "actions to revive militarism" in an editorial published by the newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, as a war of words with Tokyo grows over the Japanese prime minister's remarks on Taiwan.
The timing of Chinese President Xi Jinping's call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, followed by Trump's call with Japan's Sanae Takaichi the next day, prompted analysts to speculate that Beijing had asked Washington to step in to ease hostilities.
The diplomatic furor erupted after Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could draw a military response from Tokyo.
"China and the United States share a common responsibility to jointly safeguard the post-war international order and oppose any attempts or actions to revive militarism," the article said, highlighting how the two countries shared a common enemy during World War Two, Japan.
"The communication between the Chinese and U.S. leaders has significant practical implications," the editorial added, asserting that Takaichi's comments have "raised concern and vigilance in the international community regarding Japan's dangerous strategic moves."
The commentary was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng", meaning "Voice of China", which is often used to give the paper's view on foreign policy issues.
Trump told Takaichi to avoid further escalation with China during their call, two Japanese government sources told Reuters.
China claims democratically ruled Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
Trump's call for Takaichi to lower the volume in the dispute was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
“The United States' relationship with China is very good, and that’s also very good for Japan, who is our dear and close ally," the White House said in a statement in response to Reuters' questions.
Japan's Prime Minister's Office referred questions to its earlier official readout of the call which said that the two leaders discussed U.S.-China relations, without elaborating.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, did not address whether Xi had asked Trump to intervene when asked during a regular news conference on Wednesday.
People's Daily said Trump had told Xi that the U.S. understood the importance of Taiwan to China. Trump made no mention of the democratically-governed island that Beijing regards as part of its territory in his Truth Social post following their conversation.
Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Sunday that plans to deploy a medium-range surface-to-air missile unit at a military base on Yonaguni, an island about 110 km off Taiwan's east coast were "steadily moving forward," drawing sharp criticism from Beijing.
"China and the U.S. fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the victory of World War II," People's Daily said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
A desperate attempt by the CCP.
America supports and encourages Japan building up her military to ease the burden on themselves in the region. Considering Japan is surrounded by neighbors that hate her, it is a prudent thing to do.
China comes across as the school bully being called out, and now is crying to the headmaster.
Takaichi should step down to take responsibility. When diplomacy is badly needed, she is worse than useless!
Takaichi needs to tell that country west of Taiwan to calm down
Don't they know Trump doesn't read?
China doesn't get to tell the USA what to do like Israel does.
News is reporting Xi did in fact call mainly to talk about China's stance on Taiwan and also the ongoing fued with Japan over it, and it concluded with Trump saying how great the relationship is, and both leaders agreeing on visits. WHICH is to say, Takaichi will be getting a call soon telling her either to flat out retract her statement, or to demand she just lay off. And Takaichi will have no choice but to do whatever Trump demands of her, as she already has in other cases, and through her weakness, proven who is really in charge.
LOL. China just keeps getting funnier and funnier. It's at the point of being so illogical that it's deranged.
US Marines together with the JGSDF are 70 miles from Taiwan. China is the one who needs to rein in their militarism. And who do they think forced Japan to create a military 5 years after WWII ended?
Why? Because China sent 2.9 million troops to the Korean War to kill US and UN troops from 20 other nations.
Does China understand under what law Japan could deploy troops to/near Taiwan? Under collective defense, they can militarily support US troops if they come under attack from China.
China wants Japan to remain a country with no military power at all, as it is an obstacle to Chinese aspirations for taking Taiwan and ultimatly regional domination. They have for the last decade or so harped on WWII Japanese militarism and kept their population inebriated on war time hate. The problem is that the rest of the world has moved on in the past 80 years so China just looks demented and living in the past to everyone else.
they included a picture, I am told.
No, the United States supported and was allied with the Republic of China. Which is Taiwan today. The United States has never been allied with the PRC.
The victory of WWII produced a peace in the region. Now the PRC (China) is threatening to destroy that peace by taking Taiwan by force. Safeguarding that peace can be achieved if China renounces the right to take Taiwan by military force.
Then, why are you threatening war on Taiwan, China?
That is the exact opposite of what you say.
They have raised concern and vigilance regarding China's dangerous strategic moves against Taiwan, and others.
With no justification whatsoever.
In flagrant violation of the UN Charter, and basic human decency.
Who is going to tell China to calm down and respect international law in the SCS?
The supply line from the US was called the Chiang Kai-shek Route, but it was not the Mao Route.
In other words, it was Chiang Kai-shek's Republic of China, not Mao Zedong's Communist Party of China, that was part of the Allied Powers.
Looking back at history, if the US were to provide aid, it would be Taiwan.
Even if Xi Jinping begs Trump, America's response to Taiwan will be no different from Japan's. It's pathetic lol.
And if Prime Minister Takaichi were to retract her statement, it would mean that the Self-Defense Forces would not be able to be deployed in the event of a Taiwan emergency, so she will never retract it.