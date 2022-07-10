Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: G20 leaders summit in Osaka
China's President Xi Jinping is greeted by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
politics

China's Xi expresses condolences over Abe's death

4 Comments
BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbors, Chinese state media reported.

Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday in the Japanese city of Nara while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary election. A 41-year-old Japanese male suspect has been arrested.

"I deeply regret his sudden death," state media quoted Xi as saying on behalf of the Chinese government and people in a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "I once reached an important consensus with him on building China-Japan relations."

Xi also extended his condolences to Abe's family, state television reported.

Ties between Japan and China have been plagued for years by a territorial dispute over a group of tiny East China Sea islets as well as the legacy of Japan's past military aggression.

But relations warmed while Abe's was prime minister, particularly during his second term from 2012 to 2020.

Abe made a rare state visit to China in 2018 and, in return, Xi was expected to visit Japan in 2020, which would have marked the first trip by a Chinese president to Japan since 2008.

But the plan was shelved because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bilateral ties have become more complex in recent months, with Kishida's government calling for increased defense spending and expressing concern over threats faced by self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Kishida has also said he was disappointed by efforts by China to develop areas in the East China Sea, saying it was "unacceptable".

The dispute over the East China Sea islands, which Japan controls but China also claims, and the waters around them, has been a longtime source of tension between the world's second- and third-biggest economies.

In his message to Kishida, Xi said he was willing to work with him on developing friendly and neighborly ties.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

really? a friendly and neighborly ties?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why no mention how not only did Chinese social media celebrate his death, but Chinese State media also was quite jovial about it (though many of their initial tweets and reports were at least removed)?

Or how about the signs put up on the streets at businesses in throughout China, even before Abe was officially declared dead, which announced things like "To celebrate Abe's death, buy one get one free"?

Perhaps decades of Chinese movies, schools lessons, and State media all condemning Japan and its people which called for revenge, their destruction, and their death have had an effect on the populace. Good job Xi. Those are crocodile tears

See some Chinese Abe celebratory pics with translations here:

https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/thegreattranslationmovement

1 ( +2 / -1 )

China wants a softer and weaker Japan, so China is of course hoping to see prime ministers who’re less like former PM Abe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

See some Chinese Abe celebratory pics with translations here:

> https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/thegreattranslationmovement

The Japanese post anti Chinese nonsense on a daily basis.

Both as bad as each other.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo