China articles questioning Japan's sovereignty over Okinawa surge 20-fold

Articles by Chinese media questioning the history of and Japan's sovereignty over Okinawa Prefecture surged in November, analysis showed, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan emergency sharply deteriorated Tokyo-Beijing ties.

The number of Chinese articles using terms such as "Ryukyu" -- a historical name for the former island kingdom that includes present-day Okinawa -- and "independence" increased by around 20-fold last month from a year earlier.

Assertions casting doubt on Okinawa's status as Japanese territory became more prominent, suggesting a possible propaganda campaign triggered by Takaichi's comments, indicating her government may act if China were to launch a military attack against the self-ruled island.

The apparent aim is to unsettle Japanese society while shaping public opinion within China. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. They have been governed separately since 1949, following a civil war.

The articles were extracted from reports by media based in mainland China and Hong Kong in which "Ryukyu" or "Okinawa" and "independence" appeared close together in the text. Under the criteria, about 30 such articles were identified in November 2024.

But the figure rose to around 600 last month, soaring after Nov. 7, when Takaichi said in a parliamentary session that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially involving its defense forces.

In November, Chinese-linked media articles highlighted Okinawa's past as an independent kingdom, arguing that the southern island prefecture's sovereignty did not revert to Japan under the 1972 reversion agreement.

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, published an editorial disputing Okinawa's territorial status.

Jun Osawa, an expert on cybersecurity at the Nakasone Peace Institute in Tokyo, said, "China's propaganda efforts first consolidate domestic public opinion before projecting a tougher stance abroad."

Given China's multilingual outreach, "Japan should also respond firmly in multiple languages across the information space and at international conferences," Osawa added.

The research was conducted using an analysis tool from U.S. firm, Meltwater. The tool covers major media outlets and portal sites, but the company does not disclose the number of media sources it tracks in China and Hong Kong.

Meltwater said the overall pool of outlets has not changed from 2024 to this year.

