 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/PeterHermesFurian
politics

China articles questioning Japan's sovereignty over Okinawa surge 20-fold

5 Comments
TOKYO

Articles by Chinese media questioning the history of and Japan's sovereignty over Okinawa Prefecture surged in November, analysis showed, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan emergency sharply deteriorated Tokyo-Beijing ties.

The number of Chinese articles using terms such as "Ryukyu" -- a historical name for the former island kingdom that includes present-day Okinawa -- and "independence" increased by around 20-fold last month from a year earlier.

Assertions casting doubt on Okinawa's status as Japanese territory became more prominent, suggesting a possible propaganda campaign triggered by Takaichi's comments, indicating her government may act if China were to launch a military attack against the self-ruled island.

The apparent aim is to unsettle Japanese society while shaping public opinion within China. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. They have been governed separately since 1949, following a civil war.

The articles were extracted from reports by media based in mainland China and Hong Kong in which "Ryukyu" or "Okinawa" and "independence" appeared close together in the text. Under the criteria, about 30 such articles were identified in November 2024.

But the figure rose to around 600 last month, soaring after Nov. 7, when Takaichi said in a parliamentary session that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially involving its defense forces.

In November, Chinese-linked media articles highlighted Okinawa's past as an independent kingdom, arguing that the southern island prefecture's sovereignty did not revert to Japan under the 1972 reversion agreement.

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, published an editorial disputing Okinawa's territorial status.

Jun Osawa, an expert on cybersecurity at the Nakasone Peace Institute in Tokyo, said, "China's propaganda efforts first consolidate domestic public opinion before projecting a tougher stance abroad."

Given China's multilingual outreach, "Japan should also respond firmly in multiple languages across the information space and at international conferences," Osawa added.

The research was conducted using an analysis tool from U.S. firm, Meltwater. The tool covers major media outlets and portal sites, but the company does not disclose the number of media sources it tracks in China and Hong Kong.

Meltwater said the overall pool of outlets has not changed from 2024 to this year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, published an editorial disputing Okinawa's territorial status.

If Global Times were a dog, it would be put down for rabies...

6 ( +6 / -0 )

CCP will collapse.

Good prevails over evil.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

And still, there are many who keep trying to tell us the CCP is "peaceful" and "zero threat" to Japan - that Japan should "work together with China" for prosperity in the region.

A beefed up Japanese military is needed more than ever.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Takaichi was right on her statement. China constitutes a survival-threatening situation" for Japan if they're to invade the country of Taiwan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China has every right to question Japan's sovereignty over Okinawa's status (formerly called Ryukyu by the Chinese). But I think sovereignty should be decided on by indigenous people who have lived there for generations and centuries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog