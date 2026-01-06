China bans exports to Japan of dual-use goods that could enhance Tokyo's military power

China on Tuesday banned exports of dual-use goods that can serve military purposes to Japan, a move that comes at time of heightened tensions between the two countries over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.
The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement that exports of such items, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, to Japanese military users and all other end-users that could help enhance Japanese military power are prohibited.
Any individual or organization that violates the rule by transferring or providing these made-in-China products to Japanese groups and people would face legal consequences, regardless of where they are from, it said.
The notice did not identify or describe specific items, but some exports — particularly in the technology sector such as drones and navigation systems — could be adapted for military use. There was no immediate reaction from Japan.
Relations between Japan and China worsened late last year after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan.
In December, Japan said Chinese military aircraft locked radar on its fighter jets even though there was a safe distance between them. Tokyo is barreling forward with efforts to significantly boost its military capabilities to stand up to China’s growing threats by doubling annual arms spending.
Last week, China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan for two days to warn against what it calls separatist and external forces.
At that time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed both Japan and Taiwan’s “pro-independence forces.” Wang said Japan's current leaders openly challenge China’s territorial sovereignty and the postwar international order. Japan was defeated in World War II by the United States and its allies.
In his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping mentioned China’s and South Korea’s historical rivalry against Japan, calling on the two countries to “join hands to defend the fruits of victory in World War II and safeguard peace and stability in northeast Asia.”© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
I was wondering what took China so long to do this? But even an iPhone can be used as a weapon, nevermind laptops or other Android phones. Will they ban all such technology?
Xi is really looking like a corpse. Way too much makeup.
Something must be going wrong on the homefront to require distracting the Chinese people.
Tit for tat, I guess.
Beginning in 2018, the United States deliberately leveraged its dominance in advanced semiconductors and related manufacturing equipment to restrict the PRC’s technological progress. These measures, while justified on national security grounds, functioned as a form of strategic containment, making reciprocal responses not only foreseeable but structurally induced.
It keeps going and going and going.
Nothing outlasts the promotion of fear when it’s being monetized by the defense industry.
"Relations between Japan and China worsened late last year after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan."
One mistake after a mistake, the chain of mistakes leads to the irreversible ban. What if she took my advise to retract the wrong statement immediately, and stopping talk about nuclear weapons, and abandon the rewrite of the constitution to threaten neighbors with wars, ie first strike capability.
I am glad china didn't ban Japan economy for civilian usage, probably because recognize that majority Japanese still friendly towards neighbors. War heads are only few, can't scare super powerful States.