ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun Photo: Reuters/SOE ZEYA TUN
politics

China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan after G7 Taiwan statement

By Quin Pollard
BEIJING

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia had been cancelled.

The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

The G7 told China to stop bullying and threatening Taiwan. China's response is "we won't talk to you then". Maybe one day China can become a kind reasonable mature country.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Wow, think of how irked this “wolf warrior” (looks more like a shiz-su to me, but sure, why not?) is going to be when the G7 decide to finally state the obvious truth which is Taiwan is a self-governing democracy?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Very few things don’t annoy China.

Ignore their tantrums if you really want to annoy them even more.

They won’t be invading Taiwan anytime soon.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Taking Taiwan by Force was never the deal dear China.

No American bases on Taiwan.

No Japanese bases on Taiwan.

Only few small countries still recognize Taiwan, while the majority, including the Americans and Japan, recognize the one China deal we all agreed upon.

If you become aggressive. Use force. You will lose everything! All the gains for the past 4 decades will disappear!

Century of Humiliation doesn't have to be in the past. It can happen again!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

China! Are you offended? Hahahahahahahaaaaa!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

When missles start flying as the Chinese have initiated, everyone is ‘displeased!’

The Chinese need to back off now!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Keep provoking China..

China! Are you offended? Hahahahahahahaaaaa!

China just do things right... The fear of the West is evident, laughter will turn to tears..

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

...oh, China hurt feelings, then goes off and launch missiles into neighbour's EEZ. Way to go CCP, how to inflict brain damage on your own people from the top to the bottom, the CCP way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a bunch of babies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Chinese government is a thug operation. They will continue to bully and take what they want until someone stands up to them. This little hissy fit is just the CCP’s reaction to not getting their way. Japan loses nothing by having this meeting cancelled.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China just do things right... The fear of the West is evident, laughter will turn to tears..

What fear are you referring to? Speaking as an American we are not fearful of China. Just as Speaker Pelosi she’s in town today.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Time for the world to stand up to China and be smarter and not so greedy. We dont need their tourists or their cheap products.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

