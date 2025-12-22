 Japan Today
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Image: Reuters/Tingshu Wang
politics

China complains about Japanese official visiting Taiwan

6 Comments
BEIJING

China has lodged a diplomatic complaint with Japan regarding the ‌visit by a high-ranking official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ⁠ministry said on Monday, as ‍ties between the East Asian ‍nations strain.

"China ‍is firmly opposed and has lodged ⁠solemn representations with the Japanese side," spokesperson Lin Jian said, ​urging Japan to "reflect deeply on its mistake".

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te received the LDP's executive acting secretary general Koichi Hagiuda in the presidential office in Taipei ⁠on Monday, and urged closer cooperation between Taipei and Tokyo to help maintain regional stability and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

Lai said he hoped the two sides would "join hands, stay united and support each other" to deepen cooperation in areas including national strategy, regional partnerships, economic security and high-tech industries.

He urged democracies to "stand together so as not to ​be picked off one by one."

Hagiuda's visit comes with diplomatic ties between ⁠Tokyo and Beijing at their lowest in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last month ‍a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan ‌could trigger a ‌military response from Tokyo.

China responded ‍vehemently and has been pushing for the ‌Japanese leader to retract her statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Boo hoo cry me a river!

5 ( +7 / -2 )

China complains/protests/opposes (insert daily issue).

Japan as a sovereign, democratic nation, can send their officials and people to free, democratic Taiwan as they wish. The Chinese should just shut it.

There is going to be a LOT more co-operation between Japan and free Taiwan going forward - including military - so the Chinese will have to accept it and stop the endless whining.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

China complaining has become CCP operating procedures.

Cry bully can only complain and nothing else.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

If you’ve seen one Chinese Foreign Ministry complaint about a foreign official visiting Taiwan, you’ve seen them all. The script is older than most of the spokespeople reading it.

1971 — U.S. Congress Delegation Visits Taipei

Washington sends lawmakers to reassure Taipei after the UN seat transfer. Beijing responds with the diplomatic equivalent of a raised eyebrow and a stamped form letter.

1980 — Japanese Diet Members Visit Taiwan

A small group of LDP lawmakers drops by Taipei. Beijing files a complaint so routine it might as well have been pre‑typed.

Every time a foreign official sets foot in Taipei, Beijing reacts as if it has discovered a new law of physics. But the truth is far more mundane. These responses are administrative obligations. Like tax filings.

Fail to lodge the complaint, and it looks like tacit acceptance. So out comes the same language, the same solemn phrasing, the same insistence that the visiting official “reflect deeply.” It’s not diplomacy so much as paperwork.

The names change — senators, MPs, ministers, party grandees, Nancy Pelosi — but the response does not.

Because in the cross‑Strait politics, the complaint is not a reaction. It’s a ritual.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Awww. I think I saw a tear.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@quercetum I disagree with you on this one. Hagiuda being the acting secretary general of the LDP matters. Add Takaichi's other acts and this is shaping up to be a reshaping of Sino-Japanese relations for the near (Takaichi) future.

There will be a response.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

