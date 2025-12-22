China complains about Japanese official visiting Taiwan

China has lodged a diplomatic complaint with Japan regarding the ‌visit by a high-ranking official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ⁠ministry said on Monday, as ‍ties between the East Asian ‍nations strain.

"China ‍is firmly opposed and has lodged ⁠solemn representations with the Japanese side," spokesperson Lin Jian said, ​urging Japan to "reflect deeply on its mistake".

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te received the LDP's executive acting secretary general Koichi Hagiuda in the presidential office in Taipei ⁠on Monday, and urged closer cooperation between Taipei and Tokyo to help maintain regional stability and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

Lai said he hoped the two sides would "join hands, stay united and support each other" to deepen cooperation in areas including national strategy, regional partnerships, economic security and high-tech industries.

He urged democracies to "stand together so as not to ​be picked off one by one."

Hagiuda's visit comes with diplomatic ties between ⁠Tokyo and Beijing at their lowest in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last month ‍a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan ‌could trigger a ‌military response from Tokyo.

China responded ‍vehemently and has been pushing for the ‌Japanese leader to retract her statement.

