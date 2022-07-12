China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president attending Abe's funeral

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit to pay his respects as a friend of Abe's, a move that was always likely to upset Beijing which considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said Taiwan was a part of China and "does not have a so-called vice-president".
"After the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Abe, the Taiwan authorities used the opportunity to engage in political manipulation," Wang said. "It's impossible this kind of scheming will succeed."
Taiwan's official Central News Agency said Lai was the most senior official to visit Japan since Tokyo broke official ties with Taipei in 1972 and forged relations with Beijing.
Abe, gunned down at a campaign rally last week, was a popular figure in Taiwan for his support for the island, and on Monday President Tsai Ing-wen visited the de facto Japanese embassy in Taipei to pay her respects.
Lai, a possible future presidential candidate for the next elections in 2024, is expected to return to Taiwan later on Tuesday, according to the Central News Agency.
Ahead of the election, where Tsai cannot run again due to term limits, Lai has been taking on an increasingly prominent international role.
In January he visited Taiwan's diplomatic ally Honduras, passing through the United States there and on his way back, where he had a virtual meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
He also briefly talked with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris while in Honduras, a rare encounter that was highly symbolic and provoked anger in Beijing at a time of simmering tension with Washington.© (Thomson Reuters 2022.
BigP
China’s behavior and comments are more like a spoiled and jealous child than a sovereign country. It really needs to be more professional on the international political stage.
Lamilly
Jeez, people have a right to pay their respect
Garthgoyle
Tell China's Foreign Ministry that his complain will be politely ignored.
Fighto!
Communist China can stick it.
Japan, as a sovereign nation, is entitled to invite anyone into the nation as they see fit. Lai-San was paying his respects to someone important - a custom the commies wouldn't understand.
China is clearly worried that the Taiwanese admire and respect Japan, and think the opposite of them. We stand with free, beautiful Taiwan - just as PM Abe always did.
zones2surf
"This a Japanese internal matter and China is exhibiting offensive and completely unacceptable interference in the affairs of another sovereign state."
obladi
over reaction?
Argo60
China, please just shut up for once. Not everything done in Asia is related to you.
Simon Foston
Fighto!
Today 07:12 am JST
Because America does too. Without America having his back PM Abe wouldn't have had the guts.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@fighto
Tokyo broke official ties with Taipei in 1972 and forged ties with Beijing
Fighto you just don't understand do you ! !
dagon
Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit to pay his respects as a friend of Abe's,
Sounds similar to the excuses that Abe and other PM's have used when visiting Yasukuni.
Temyong
China doesn’t want this sort of alliance because it plans to invade Taiwan.
The constitution prevents Japan from preemptive strikes. This will definitely be amended as prophesied in the Bible because all potential wars among nations and even individuals will happen when the red horseman of the apocalypse comes galloping over all the earth. Nations will fight against nations and individual people will fight and murder each other causing about 2 billion human deaths from wars and famine.
TokyoLiving
Dear China, you know I love you, but anyone has the right to go to Japan, pay tribute and respects at Abe Sama's funeral..
Sorry, no bonus..
Exactly identical to the behavior of the US
LOL..
The Avenger
China is a pathetic crybaby.
EdwardCanada
Just as China has North Korea's back.
You think North Korea would be saying the things they do to the US, if China didn't have their back.
The Kim dynasty would be wiped out in a heartbeat.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Being that China's one China policy is officially recognized but Taiwans independence isn't recognized ,China is making sure Lai's visit to Abe's funeral isn't an official visit from the one China.
That's why its clarification as a personal visit has happened
The close ties that are between Japan and Taiwan are more to do with the fact that Japan had invaded and colonized the Republic of Samosa for 50 years and the Japanese blood line became intermingled with Taiwanese.
Many Japanese families still live in Taiwan.
Taiwan was recognized as an independent country at one time but thanks to the USA and Japan it isnt anymore.
Japanese are so hypocritical of this fact !
Yubaru
But he was just visiting as a "private citizen" just as Abe does when he visited Yasukuni.
So what's the complaint about? Arent private citizens allowed freedom to come and go as they please?
Kumagaijin
Focus should be on Abe and his legacy, not who attends the funeral. China sounds like a rude and obnoxious relative or friend that shows up to a funeral uninvited and complains about the food.