China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

China on Friday condemned a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries.
China has made similar complaints on a regular basis in the past, but has not said how it would respond if Japan goes ahead with the planned release.
China, which Japan invaded in the first half of the last century, has been a constant critic of Tokyo and its security alliance with the U.S., with the ruling Communist Party frequently invoking historical wrongs to rally domestic support and seek to undermine Japan’s global standing.
Japan’s behavior is “extremely irresponsible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Friday.
"I would like to stress that Japan’s release of treated nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima plant concerns the global marine environment and public health, which is not a private matter for the Japanese side,” Mao said.
“Until full consultation and agreement is reached with neighboring countries and other stakeholders and relevant international institutions, the Japanese side shall not initiate the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea without authorization,” she said.
A magnitude 9.0 earthquake and massive tsunami slammed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant 12 years ago on March 11, 2011, destroying its power and cooling systems and triggering the meltdowns of three reactors. Massive amounts of radiation were released in the surrounding area.
South Korea, several Pacific Island nations and Japanese fishing communities have also objected to the planned release.
Japanese officials and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, say the radioactive elements in the water can be reduced to safe levels.
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura has said he will work to counter any damage from the release to the reputation of the area's seafood industry.
“We will convey the safety of the fish caught in the Japanese sea with scientific evidence,” Japan's Kyodo News quoted Nomura as saying.
Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
Login to comment
bass4funk
China, one of the biggest polluter in the planet is trying to scold Japan about treated radioactive wastewater??! Seriously?
Moonraker
Japan has a peculiar knack for blighting its coastline with tetrapods like this.
Nibek32
The World Condemns China for Releasing a Deadly Virus on the World Killing Millions of Innocent People
englisc aspyrgend
China should deal with its own very serious pollution problems before it starts complaining.
“Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye”
Ricky Kaminski13
This is what you call ‘opportunism’’ , with Chinese characteristics. ‘Mounting’ is another term that would work too.
Disillusioned
Two wrongs do not make a right!
South Korea, several Pacific Island nations and Japanese fishing communities have also objected to the planned release.
This statement proves the headline is just media sensationalism. There are many countries that disapprove of the release of this water. There are also hundreds of millions of people who disapprove of the release of this water, myself included. So much information is being swept under the carpet for the release of this water. A few years ago TEPCO openly stated that a lot of this water contains more than just tritium from the early years of treatment due to not have proper filtering techniques in place, but this water will be released with the rest of it anyway. There is also the fact that this water will continue to accumulate for decades and once they start releasing it will continue. They are not talking about a few buckets full. They are talking about hundreds of tons of water that will be released every week for another 30-40 years. Nobody knows what effect this will have on the environment and it is one heck of a gamble. It's too late after the fish become too irradiated to eat and the east coast becomes a no swimming zone due to radiation. There are great swaths of land in Fukushima that can no longer be lived on. This water should be stored there until they can develop better filtering techniques. A team of scientists at UCLA successfully removed tritium from water but the process is exepensive and time comsuming. It's easier and chaeper just to dump all this water into the great pacific radioactive waste dump. We, the planet, should not let this happen,
wallace
China is the most polluted country in the world.
https://aqicn.org/map/china/
wallace
bass4funk
The US too.
kurisupisu
Disillusioned is correct.
Adding more waste to the environment is not the way to go at all.
Gazman
Having spent quite some time living in China and living on the coast I have to say they have a cheek. The amount of plastic & other waste they just dump into the rivers & ocean is unbelievable…..& the air pollution was even worse.
elephant200
Japan should stop willfully polluting the Pacific Ocean.
elephant200
Of course China has pollution problem, every industry country does. Have you seen the smog pollution over Los Angeles area?
Many western countries including U.S, E.U. has "NO" pollution environment in their own soil because these countries export rubbish and toxic substances to third world countries especially Indonesia by shipping in cargo containers. Yes dumping rubbish to poor countries was right, good for your country and very "Eco Friendly", selfish enough!
FtGuy2017
Who cares if it is CHINA or whatever country complaining about it, the point is about dumping radioactive water which is bad period. Can't blame people for focusing on CHINA because the article is written in such of way, to divert from the main topic. I find the demand "demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries." to be fair and respectful, I will also include also the local resident and fishermen.
itsonlyrocknroll
China emissions exceed all developed nations combined - BBC
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-57018837
The motivation behind all the false indignation is to sow the seeds of division.
To stir up belligerence between allies and neighbours.
To divert attention away from the Government of China true intentions Taiwan, to create the political environment for invasion and subsequent seizure of the countries advanced microchip industry.
"Home to 92% of the production of logic semiconductors whose components are smaller than 10 nanometers (fitting more processing capacity onto a smaller area while also being faster and more energy-efficient)"....Forbes
KariHaruka
China ought to get it's own house in order before it begins condemning others....
Awa no Gaijin
Shall not ?
Hmm....
Although i do not agree with the dumping of radioactive water from Fukushima into the ocean iam curious as to how China has apparently stopped the intent by announcing ' Shall Not ' ?
I cannot help to be reminded of the massive amount of chemical and biological munitions that were dumped by Japan into the ocean after ww2 from their chemical factories across the Asia-Pacific/ Oceania regions
Awa no Gaijin
I think that sounds very reasonable given the fact the contaminated water is expected to take decades.
However no double standards by China please
Its very worrying the amount of plastics in the world's oceans that originated as made in China from Russian petroleum.
Awa no Gaijin
Exactly !
Time to stop the double standards and become part of the solution instead of part of the problem
Awa no Gaijin
It's not entirely about chip/wafer production as the unification of the one China has been an agenda for ever since the civil war started !
Furthermore China and Taiwan have major investments with each other in chip production tech and so do other countries with China.
There's no way China can divert attention away from the Taiwan issue anyway !
Rodney
It’s an act of war and China has the right to attack.
nosuke
It’s okay for China to condemn the release of nuke water. Who knows what the long term affects will be on health. Would eat sea food and not worry? Even better why put the water in pet bottles and give everyone a free couple I’d water bottles to drink if it’s that safe
Azl
Almost all comments is talking about China as if it is the only country condemning the plan.
Apparently South Korea, several Pacific Island nations and Japanese fishing communities have also objected to the planned release, as stated in this article.
bass4funk
I never said that, but compared to China...
They are the last nation to point the finger at anyone.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/06/chinas-greenhouse-gas-emissions-exceed-us-developed-world-report.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-57018837
OssanAmerica
China is not qualified to be making any comments on the issue.
"China’s Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fujian Province released about 52 trillion Bq in liquid form in 2020."
https://japan-forward.com/china-and-south-korea-too-release-nuclear-plant-wastewater-into-the-oceans/
itsonlyrocknroll
Awa no Gaijin
My humble opinion is to analysis/understand the Government of China actions and policies since Xi Jinping became President.
And provides the reason and logic behind Xi Jinping jumping on every opportunity to use political diversion
tactics to throw a blanket of misdirection over his global ambitions/time scales
Taiwan, South China Sea and Japanese/China relations
Chinese Power capabilities South china Sea
https://amti.csis.org/chinese-power-projection/
The Paradox of China-Japan Relations
https://thediplomat.com/2022/09/the-paradox-of-china-japan-relations/
CIA chief warns against underestimating Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan
https://www.reuters.com/world/cia-chief-says-chinas-xi-little-sobered-by-ukraine-war-2023-02-02/
Finally ......Why Taiwan semiconductor Dedicated IC Foundry business model is so important to Xi's ambitions
About TSMC...
https://www.tsmc.com/english/aboutTSMC
TSMC is moving a significant proportion of its new next generation GIGAFAB® fabs to off shore manufacturing subsidiaries.
I have selected a number of links/balanced opinions.
I suspect the Government of China will continue to politically drive a wedge between neighbours, to buy time to create a military force capable of securing these three main objectives