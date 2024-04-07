China conducts 'combat patrols' as U.S. holds drills with allies in disputed waters

China conducted "combat patrols" Sunday in the South China Sea, its army said, the same day the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia held their first joint drills in the disputed waters.
The maritime activities took place days before U.S. President Joe Biden was due to hold the first trilateral summit with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan, with growing tensions over the hotly contested South China Sea on the agenda.
Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said it was organizing "joint naval and air combat patrols in the South China Sea".
"All military activities that mess up the situation in the South China Sea and create hotspots are under control," it said in a statement, in an apparent swipe at the other drills being held in the waters.
The Philippine military said its drills with the United States, Australia and Japan "demonstrated the participating countries' commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain."
Dubbed the "Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity", the drills included naval and air force units from all four countries.
They performed a communication exercise, division tactics, and a photo exercise, the Philippine statement said Sunday.
The Japanese embassy in Manila said in a previous statement that "anti-submarine warfare training" would be included in the drills.
Further details about the Chinese military activities in the waterway were not announced.
The United States has sought to strengthen defense cooperation with its allies in the region to counter China's growing influence.
Top U.S. officials have repeatedly declared the United States' "ironclad" commitment to defending the Philippines, a treaty ally, against an armed attack in the South China Sea -- to the consternation of Beijing.
China claims nearly all of the waterway despite competing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its stance has no legal basis.
China's Coast Guard said Saturday it had "handled" a situation at a disputed reef on Thursday, when it claimed several ships from the Philippines were engaged in "illegal" operations.
"Under the guise of 'protecting fishing', Philippine government ships have illegally violated and provoked, organized media to deliberately incite and mislead, continuing to undermine stability in the South China Sea," spokesman Gan Yu said.
"We are telling the Philippines that any infringement tactics are in vain," Gan said, adding that China would "regularly enforce the law in waters under (its) jurisdiction".
Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, who has taken a stronger stance than his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte against Chinese actions in the sea.
There have been several confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels near contested reefs in recent months, including collisions.
Marcos issued a statement on March 28 vowing the country would not be "cowed into silence, submission, or subservience" by China.
He also said the Philippines would respond to recent incidents with countermeasures that would be "proportionate, deliberate, and reasonable".© 2024 AFP
Mr Goodman
Almost spat out my morning coffee when i read that .
China does NOT have the situation under control .
That's ridiculous !
Fighto!
More warlike and aggressive behaviour from Communist China. Acting like they own the South China Sea.
Michael Machida
China is funny. Cute, and funny. Like a child telling adults to go to bed early.
GuruMick
The sea area is not "disputed "
Mr Kipling
the same day the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia held their first joint drills to try to threaten China in the disputed waters.
That is correct. The name should give a hint ... The South CHINA sea.
OssanAmerica
They are not "theatening" anybody. Simply exercising their right in International Waters and sending a message to China that they do not "own" these waters.
4th grade level intellectual analysis. Mexico does not own the Gulf of Mexico. England does not own the English Channel nor does Japan own the Sea of Japan.
But since there exists one country and it's followers who belive in this silly concept, it would behoove the world to rename these waters to something politically neutral like The South Asian Sea.
geronimo2006
China illegally claims the whole of the South China Sea and is willing to enforce this through millitary force. All the more reason why there needs to be an strong alliance against China, much like NATO is against Russia.
OssanAmerica
True. A "dispute" simply means differing positions.
But the South China Sea issue is similar to having a public park that is enjoyed by everyone in town, and one selfish person suddenly claiming that it is his own based on frivolous claims and refusal to recognize a legal ruling against him.
Using the term "dispute" wrongfully legitimizes that claim.
Eastman
is that south china sea property or part of USA?at least google maps not saying so?
story headline should be USA is provoking China in South Sea.
stormcrow
Imagine how bad China would be if everybody decided to back off and do nothing.
A green light would only encourage them to behave worse, as with the Russians.
itsonlyrocknroll
The government of China, has pushed over 2 trillions dollars into building developing these military heavily fortifications in the South China Sea....
https://amti.csis.org/island-tracker/china/
Be in no doubt the Government of China has no respect for international law.
The Government of China is determined to seize full control over the South China Sea, the trading and shipping route for the entire region Including the Taiwan Straits.
International Court Issues Unanimous Award in Philippines v. China Case on South China Sea
https://thediplomat.com/2016/07/international-court-issues-unanimous-award-in-philippines-v-china-case-on-south-china-sea/
The Tribunal’s award is highly favourable to the Philippines, ruling that China’s nine-dash line claim and accompanying claims to historic rights have no validity under international law; that no feature in the Spratly Islands, including Taiwan-occupied Itu Aba (or Taiping Island), is an island under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and that the behaviour of Chinese ships physically obstructing Philippine vessels is unlawful.
Now where does the law-abiding global/regional countries stand on direct military confrontation?
It is vital that the Government of China is deterred.
Action speak louder than words. It has always been a fact.
isabelle
Of course China can enforce the law in its own waters. However, these are not its waters.
The UNCLOS ruling was crystal clear: China is wrong; the Philippines is right.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_China_Sea_Arbitration#Award
Fighto!
Exactly.
What Communist China and Fascist Russia appeasers and supporters will not admit is this : China and Russia are both on a desperate land grab. Identical to Nazi Germany pre WW2.
They will stop at nothing and take enormous swathes of land by force IF freedom-loving nations turn a blind eye. Which WON'T happen.
WiseOneIn Kansai
As usual China has no shame❗
The only country that is messing up the South China Sea is China alone❗
Mark
an indeed paper tiger, as the title goes, Philippines, US, and Japan holding the peaceful drill, and chicom alone is having another drill at the same day. You think we only got three countries? tell you what, if anything happen, we have the 190++ countries who practice democracy stand together with us. Who do you have? Russia, NK, Iran, what else?
quercetum
China only claims the 9 dash line. It was able to work out the dispute with Vietnam. Taiwan claims the 11 dash line and the whole South China Sea as well.
There is no way China and Philippines will get into military conflict. Just buy your weapons and move on.