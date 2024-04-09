 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
politics

China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, U.S. envoy to Japan Emanuel says

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

China constantly uses coercion and pressures other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Monday.

Emanuel made the remark at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington days before U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit.

Japan's ambassador to the U.S. Yamada Shigeo told the event that Biden and Kishida would discuss cooperation in space, energy, and emerging technologies like AI quantum computing.

5 Comments
Yes of course only China does this lol

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

What a whiner. Why not coerce China to stop?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

This guy only run his mouth,he did accept responsibility for policies,that led to death of a teenager,that the police planted a gun on the dead teenagers body

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

LegrandeToday  07:28 am JST

Yes of course only China does this lol

On such a large scale, yes. That's correct.

China has disputes with multiple countries. All of which copuld be settled amicably in a civilized manner through the International Courts.

Howver, China has declared that it will not recognize or abide by any ruling under International Law that affects it's sovereignty. So instead it relies on pressure, econmic, political, diplomatic and physical to force it's will on other nations.

So yes, only China does this.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Real power is having the ability to sway the consensus to your own point of view. What China has been doing diminishes its own real power. Let them.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

