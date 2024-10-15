 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP Pool
politics

China criticizes Ishiba's 'Asian NATO' idea

6 Comments
BEIJING

China criticized Tuesday an idea put forward by new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a NATO-like security structure in Asia, urging Tokyo to "stop engaging in exclusive military alliances" and "be cautious in its words and deeds" in the field of security.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement Japan has "hyped up the non-existent 'China threat' in an attempt to divert the international community's attention" from its military expansion and that Beijing "firmly opposes" this.

Ishiba, known for his defense expertise, proposed creating an "Asian version of NATO" in a commentary contributed to a U.S. think tank and released just days before he took office on Oct 1, describing it as "essential to deter China."

But the idea has been met with skepticism both domestically and internationally and he has appeared to put the controversial issue on the back burner with a general election scheduled later in the month.

China calls on Japan to "do more things that are conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability," Wu added.

He also claimed Tokyo has "continuously exceeded" restrictions under its pacifist Constitution and exclusively defense-oriented policy in recent years and significantly expanded its arms, triggering vigilance among its Asian neighbors and the international community.

Ishiba has instructed his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to set up a body to discuss the Asian NATO vision, which is expected to start after the House of Representatives election on Oct 27. The LDP has not explicitly mentioned the idea in its campaign pledge.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

"China criticizes [insert CCP agenda of the day]."

No one cares what you say, CCP.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

China criticizes Ishiba's 'Asian NATO' idea

This is probably the best indication you can get that it’s a good idea

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Do the Chinese actually believe what they are saying? It beggars belief!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it includes. the U.S., Turkey, etc., that are not North Atlantic countries. Will Ishiba's idea of the NATO-like alliance the same?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

and significantly expanded its arms, triggering vigilance among its Asian neighbors and the international community.

Chinese hypocrisy is always so blatant. I really don't think they have any real idea how they are seen. It's like an individual with no self-awareness. There are narcissistic individuals who are the same.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

“NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it includes. the U.S., Turkey, etc., that are not North Atlantic countries. Will Ishiba's idea of the NATO-like alliance the same?”

Of course. Ishiba’s idea of a NATO-like alliance would not work without US participation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog