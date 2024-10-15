China criticizes Ishiba's 'Asian NATO' idea

China criticized Tuesday an idea put forward by new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a NATO-like security structure in Asia, urging Tokyo to "stop engaging in exclusive military alliances" and "be cautious in its words and deeds" in the field of security.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement Japan has "hyped up the non-existent 'China threat' in an attempt to divert the international community's attention" from its military expansion and that Beijing "firmly opposes" this.

Ishiba, known for his defense expertise, proposed creating an "Asian version of NATO" in a commentary contributed to a U.S. think tank and released just days before he took office on Oct 1, describing it as "essential to deter China."

But the idea has been met with skepticism both domestically and internationally and he has appeared to put the controversial issue on the back burner with a general election scheduled later in the month.

China calls on Japan to "do more things that are conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability," Wu added.

He also claimed Tokyo has "continuously exceeded" restrictions under its pacifist Constitution and exclusively defense-oriented policy in recent years and significantly expanded its arms, triggering vigilance among its Asian neighbors and the international community.

Ishiba has instructed his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to set up a body to discuss the Asian NATO vision, which is expected to start after the House of Representatives election on Oct 27. The LDP has not explicitly mentioned the idea in its campaign pledge.

