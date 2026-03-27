 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

China demands more than just regret from Japan after embassy break-in

1 Comment
BEIJING

Japan has expressed its regret over the break-in at the Chinese ‌embassy in Tokyo by a knife-wielding Japanese military officer, but that is "far from enough," the Chinese ‌foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Japanese ⁠side has not discussed the ⁠details of ⁠the incident, Lin Jian, spokesperson at ‌the foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.

Minoru ⁠Kihara, ⁠Japan's most senior government spokesperson, described the incident on Tuesday as regrettable and said the government would take measures to prevent ⁠any recurrence.

The incident threatens to exacerbate ‌Sino-Japanese ties. Relations have already deteriorated since November when the Japanese prime minister said Japan could deploy its military ‌if a Chinese move against Taiwan also threatened its territory.

"The Japanese side has expressed deep regret to the Chinese side regarding this incident, but this is far from sufficient," said Lin.

"We once again urge ​the Japanese side to conduct a thorough investigation as soon as possible ‌and provide China with a responsible explanation."

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday that the incident was "truly ‌regrettable" and that his ministry was "fully ⁠cooperating" with the ⁠police investigation underway.

"We will ​also respond strictly once the facts ⁠have been ‌established," he said.

© (Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japanese way in handling things, bow and apologize. That's it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog