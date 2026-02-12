China envoy in Osaka makes 1st public appearance after threat sparked outcry

Photo posted on the WeChat official account of the Chinese Consulate General in Osaka shows its consul general, Xue Jian, who attended an event organized by the diplomatic office on Feb 10.

Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian attended a Lunar New Year event organized by the diplomatic office this week, likely his first public appearance after posting in November on social media a violent threat seemingly targeting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a diplomatic spat with Japan.

In his speech at Tuesday's event attended by nearly 100 people, Xue urged the Japanese government to take "concrete actions to safeguard the political foundation of China-Japan relations," adding Beijing's policy stance is "clear and consistent" and "will not waver or change," according to the Chinese Consulate General in Osaka.

Xue posted comments on X in response to Takaichi's parliamentary remarks on a Taiwan contingency, threatening to "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation," over which the Japanese government lodged a protest.

The X post has since been deleted. China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, was infuriated by Takaichi's remarks suggesting that the Japanese defense forces could get involved in the event of an attack on the self-ruled island, and demanded Tokyo withdraw them.

The Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao reported Wednesday that Xue had missed many Sino-Japanese exchange activities held in Japan as his post caused an uproar in Japanese public opinion.

© KYODO