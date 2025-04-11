 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China opposes Japan-NATO accord to boost defense cooperation

0 Comments
BEIJING

China on Friday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" over an agreement between Japan and NATO earlier this week to step up defense industry cooperation, saying such a move escalates regional tensions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press conference that the trans-Atlantic alliance is a "regional and defensive military organization" and it "should not exceed the geographical scope" stipulated in its own treaty and expand its power across its borders.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO chief Mark Rutte reached the agreement in Tokyo on Wednesday amid security challenges posed by Russia's war on Ukraine and China's growing military assertiveness.

Lin warned Japan against acting as a "pioneer" in boosting NATO's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, saying it will "inevitably bring bad consequences."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung welcomed the support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait expressed by NATO and Japan. In a statement Friday, Lin emphasized Taiwan will continue to work closely with its allies to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel