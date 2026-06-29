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A delivery man drives past the Japanese Embassy in Beijing. Image: AP
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China imposes export controls on 40 Japanese entities as tensions with Tokyo rise

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By SIMINA MISTREANU
TAIPEI/TOKYO

China imposed new export controls Monday on 40 Japanese entities it says are contributing to the country’s “remilitarization,” as tensions with Tokyo continue to rise.

Twenty entities, including Mitsui E&S which makes engines and other equipment for ships, have been added to a watch list for dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes, according to a statement by China’s Commerce Ministry.

Chinese companies exporting to these firms will be required to apply for special licenses, submit risk assessment reports on the Japanese companies and written pledges that the dual-use items will not be used for military purposes.

Additionally, 20 other Japanese entities that had been put on a watch list in February have been placed on a control list, meaning both Chinese and foreign exporters are banned from selling them dual-use items made in China, the Commerce Ministry said.

The companies on the control list include multiple divisions of Mitsubishi Corporation.

“China’s measures are entirely justified, reasonable and lawful. They are aimed at firmly deterring Japan’s reckless pursuit of ‘new militarism,’” read the Chinese Commerce Ministry statement.

“We hope Japan will recognize its mistakes, reverse its wrongful course, genuinely reflect on its past and return to the right track,” it added.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been increasingly tense since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year implied Japan could intervene if China used military force against Taiwan, an island democracy China claims as its own.

Takaichi’s government is also further reinforcing Japan with more offensive capabilities, including deploying longer-range missiles on remote islands and promoting lethal weapons exports now allowed under a new policy. Japan will revise its defense and security documents by December, which could further increase its defense budget.

On Monday, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force announced it deployed a Type-12 missile launcher on the country's southernmost remote island of Minamitorishima, an apparent response to China’s growing activity expanding into the Pacific.

In February, China put 20 Japanese companies on an export control list and 20 others on a watch list.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan its own territory, to be retaken by force if necessary and has increased military pressure on the island.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Coast Guard conducted patrols east of the island in what state media described a “pointed warning” to Japan and the Philippines over an announcement that the countries would discuss their maritime boundaries in waters that Beijing views as its own.

The United Kingdom, Germany and France in a rare joint statement last week condemned Chinese activities in the waters east of Taiwan, adding they opposed any change of the status quo between China and Taiwan.

Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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