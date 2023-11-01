Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China, Japan coast guards face off again near disputed islands

2 Comments
BEIJING/TOKYO

Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships faced off in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea again on Wednesday, with both countries saying they deployed patrol ships to urge the other side to leave the territory.

The disputed islands, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, are claimed by both countries.

The Chinese coast guard said three Japanese ships and several patrol ships illegally entered its territorial waters on Wednesday and that it took necessary control measures in accordance with the law.

Japan's coast guard said its patrol boats in turn repeatedly urged three Chinese coast guard vessels to leave the waters.

A similar incident occurred on Oct 17.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

China has an extreme credibility problem so it's easy to discount whatever they said.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Until Japan develops a backbone and defends its territories with force, #CCPChina will view Japan as spineless weakling.

CCPChina only understands one language.... power & force!
0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog