China Coast Guard vessel No. 31239 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China
A China Coast Guard vessel near the disputed isles known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in this undated handout photo. Image: REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard
politics

China, Japan give conflicting accounts of confrontation around Senkaku islands

1 Comment
BEIJING/TOKYO

China and Japan gave conflicting versions of a maritime confrontation involving their coast guards and a Japanese fishing vessel around the disputed Senkaku islands on Tuesday.

China's Coast Guard said the Japanese fishing vessel had illegally entered the waters of the Senkaku islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu islands, before being expelled, in a statement which also claimed the islands are Chinese territory.

However, Japan's Coast Guard said it intercepted and expelled two Chinese Coast Guard ships as they approached the fishing vessel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A diplomatic spat between China and Japan has intensified since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

1 Comment
Oh grow up China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

