China, Japan likely to resume bilateral currency swap line: sources

The Chinese and Japanese governments are expected to resume a bilateral currency swap line in times of financial emergency, sources close to the mater said Thursday, in a sign of improved relations between the two countries.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are likely to announce the agreement after meeting in Tokyo next Wednesday, the sources said.

The bilateral currency swap agreement was made in 2002. But it has not been renewed since 2013 as Sino-Japanese ties have been mired in a territorial row.

A resumption of the currency swap line would allow the Japanese central bank to get money from the Chinese central bank and provide it to domestic companies when they face a financial crisis, and vice versa.

