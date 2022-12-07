China, Japan must be careful of 'zero-sum game trap': Wang

China and Japan must avoid falling into a "zero-sum game trap" and instead become cooperative partners, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday amid rising economic and security tensions between the United States and China.
In a video message to a forum attended by experts on the Asian countries, Wang also apparently urged Japan, a close U.S. security ally, not to lend a hand to Washington's perceived attempt to decouple China from the global economy.
Emphasizing that the two nations are "forever neighbors," Beijing and Tokyo should be "vigilant for malicious disturbances" to "Sino-Japanese economic and trade relations," Wang said.
"We should treat each other with consideration and sincerity. We must not get involved in a confrontation between camps, nor caught in a zero-sum game trap," Wang said in the almost-eight-minute message.
On Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also sent a video message to the two-day symposium, organized by Japanese nonprofit think tank Genron NPO and the China International Communications Group.
For two years through 2021, the annual forum, which had started in 2005, took place online against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020.© KYODO
theFu
Lets look at the last 20 yrs. China was having explosive growth, lots and lots of freedoms, Chinese were traveling the world for business and vacations. Life was pretty good. People wanted to live in China because of the openness and opportunities.
Then Xi was selected and started causing trouble with neighbors and bullying different Chinese people inside and outside the country. He broke promises to leave Hong Kong's system of govt alone for 50 yrs. He started a massive military build up and started placing military on disputed "surface features".
And Xi created a new level of state surveillance against all Chinese people. which is being used not for the good of China, but to keep him and his close friends in power.
So ... there isn't a zero-sum trap being caused by anyone, except the CCP against the Chinese people.